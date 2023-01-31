ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

05-22-28-31-34

(five, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $298,000

