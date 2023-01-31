Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

ASHLAND, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man says he plans to do a little shopping after cashing in on a lottery jackpot. According to the Virginia Lottery, Jerry Camp won $100,000 while playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match game last month. Lottery officials said Camp matched all five...
A new report on health care costs and spending data in the Commonwealth shows that while Virginians spend less on health care than the national average, their out-of-pocket costs for health insurance premiums and deductibles continue to surge year-after-year. The Altarum Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and consulting organization, examined...
A select group of hunters once again have the chance to hunt bull elk in Virginia’s Elk Management Zone (EMZ) this fall. Virginia hosted its first managed elk hunt in EMZ last year, and according to the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), all six hunters who won the lottery were successful in claiming a bull.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
SCAM ALERT! Virginia licensees may be contacted by a person acting as a seller seeking to have a vacant lot sold quickly and under market value. If an agent is approached with a similar request, they are advised to verify that the seller matches the person on the land deed.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy’s ongoing push for yet another year of legislative tinkering with the way its rates are regulated took a surprise turn this week, when a Virginia House committee whittled down a company-backed bill ratepayer advocates have fiercely opposed. The vote Thursday afternoon came...
(WSET) — Deborah Avery's been in a years-long battle with the Virginia Employment Commission. "It's been a journey," Avery said. Goodyear in Danville let her go in April 2021. The VEC turned down her application for unemployment benefits a month later. Avery appealed with the help of attorney Phillip...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
According to Virginia State Police, anyone looking to report violations of gaming laws pertaining to the Virginia Lottery, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, horse racing or pari-mutuel wagering can now do so by calling 1-833-889-2300 or by filling out a form on VSP's website.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried went to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves for the second straight year, asking for $15 million instead of the team’s $13.5 million offer. The 29-year-old left-hander went 14-7 for the second straight season and lowered his ERA to 2.48 from 3.04 in 2021. Fried was a first-time All-Star last season, was second to Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in Cy Young Award voting and was third in the National League in ERA behind Alcantara and Julio Urías with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal in arbitration. That was after he pitched six shutout innings in World Series Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995. Fried, who is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series, had his case heard Friday by a panel that’s expected to issue a decision Saturday.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is working toward creating a recreational marijuana industry with greater social equity, lawmakers said Friday, with more licenses for minority-owned businesses and proceeds directed to areas adversely impacted by the war on drugs. The measure before the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn’t been heard...
The former president of one of Virginia’s largest teachers union locals was arrested last week and charged with four counts of embezzlement. Ingrid Gant was the president of the Arlington Education Association from 2016 to 2022, a period during which, police say, she “provided herself with multiple bonuses and used debit cards for unauthorized purchases” […]
