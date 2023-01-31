Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Austin shooting: Man shot to death in vehicle on West Side, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A man is dead after being shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood early Friday morning, police said. The 43-year-old man was found in a car that had hit another parked vehicle in the 800-block of North Lavergne Avenue about 2:30 a.m., police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in pair of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in two armed robberies that occurred minutes apart last December on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 17-year-old allegedly robbed a 51-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 28 in the 1900 block of North Kildare Avenue in Hermosa, police said. Less than a half hour later, he robbed a 41-year-old man at gunpoint in the 4300 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Gardens, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old boy found shot to death on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 8:13 p.m., police say officers were responding to shots fired in the 11400 block of South Union Avenue where they discovered the teenage victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy...
Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night. Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cellphone before shooting him in the legs. The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
Brighton Park stabbing: Female wellness spa employee stabbed, critically wounded, Chicago police say
A male patron of the business stabbed the woman, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while standing on the street on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man is in serious condition after being shot in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:26 p.m., a 21-year-old man was on the street in the 1900 block of West Garfield when he was shot in the abdomen by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. He...
fox32chicago.com
Fire reported at building on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A commercial building was reportedly on fire on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 4800 block of West Bloomingdale. SkyFOX was over the scene and showed multiple firefighters. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
fox32chicago.com
Second Chicago man charged in deadly Loop stabbing
CHICAGO - A second man was charged in connection with a fatal stabbing last September in the Loop. Darnell Rawls, 25, is accused of robbing and stabbing 41-year-old Michael Byrnes who was on his way home from work on Sept. 6 in the 400 block of South LaSalle Street, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
North Chicago man charged with robbery at CTA Blue Line Station
CHICAGO - A North Chicago man is facing charges connected to a robbery at a CTA Blue Line Station on Chicago's West Side. Police say Brandon Walton, 31, was arrested on Thursday when he was identified as the suspect who robbed a 37-year-old man on March 24. Walton forcefully took...
Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
15-year-old girl shot in the face while riding in car in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon while she was riding in a car in Chicago, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Nashville Avenue. This is in the city’s Clearing neighborhood and just blocks away from Midway International Airport. The girl was riding […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in connection to shooting of 37-year-old man in Avondale
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in connection to the shooting of another man in Avondale over the weekend. Rudy Gutierrez, 32, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm. According to police, Gutierrez allegedly participated in the shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 3600 block of...
cwbchicago.com
Downtown robber is ‘disabling’ victims with strikes to the head, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a robber who has “disabled” two people by hitting them in the head from behind before taking their valuables downtown. He struck twice in three days, police said, once in the Gold Coast and another time in River North. In a community alert...
Man charged with punching woman on downtown CTA platform
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after allegedly punching a 64-year-old woman on a CTA platform last January in the Loop. James Jackson, 55, is accused of punching the woman in the face around 6:52 a.m. on the Blue Line platform at 19 North Dearborn Street. According to police,...
CPD sergeant seen in jail beating video was also involved in wrong raid, body-slamming
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a disturbing past for a Chicago Police officer involved in a violent jail beating.The officer, Jerald Williams, has been involved in several violent incidents that have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and counting – of which the beating was only one. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday, not only is Williams still a member of the Chicago Police Department, but he has been promoted to sergeant in recent years.We first showed you the video earlier this week. It was recorded in May 2019 at the South Chicago...
ABC7 Chicago
Bodies found in apartment building believed to be 3 missing Detroit rappers, city official says
DETROIT -- Three bodies found Thursday in the Detroit area are believed those of three rappers who have been missing for almost two weeks, a spokesperson for the city of Highland Park said. The video featured is from a previous report. The bodies were found in Highland Park, roughly 6...
fox32chicago.com
2 charged in Chicago home invasion that critically wounded 80-year-old man
CHICAGO - A man and a woman are facing charges in connection with a violent home invasion that critically wounded an elderly man near O'Hare Airport. Mansfield Wallace, 51, and Tabitha Hemphill, 31, knocked on the door of a residence Monday morning in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Armed robbery crew struck 16 times in two days
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of an armed crew that robbed 16 victims in a span of 23 hours. In each incident, police say two to four men armed with guns approached the victims outside and demanded their personal belongings by threatening use of force. After taking...
Stolen Land Rover slams into CPD squad car in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car slammed into a police car in the Austin neighborhood.It happened at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, in the 200 block of South Central Avenue. Police say officers were trying to stop a stolen 2019 Land Rover when it hit an unoccupied squad car.No one was hurt. Police do not have anyone in custody.
