Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's First San Antonio LocationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Clayton News Daily
LeBron James' scoring quest continues as Lakers face Pelicans
LeBron James is not likely to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career scoring record when he and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. But he can help the Lakers finish their five-game road trip with a winning record and tie the fading Pelicans in the tightly bunched Western Conference standings.
Clayton News Daily
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54 points lead Bucks past Clippers
Giannis Antetokounmpo reached the 50-point mark for the third time since the start of January, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a comeback 106-105 win over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo shot 21-for-39 from the floor and grabbed 19 boards. Khris Middleton added 16 points off the...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Russell Westbrook focus on Lakers-Jazz trade talks
The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have held "exploratory conversations" about a potential trade of nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook, Bleacher Report said Friday. Westbrook, 34, is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists over 28.8 minutes per game off the bench as the Lakers' sixth man. Bleacher Report...
Clayton News Daily
Cavaliers hand Grizzlies sixth straight road loss
Darius Garland had 32 points and 11 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame star Donovan Mitchell's third-quarter ejection to beat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 128-113 on Thursday. Cedi Osman scored 21 points for Cleveland, which moved 10 games over .500 and improved to 22-6 at home. Jarrett Allen contributed 18...
Clayton News Daily
Nikola Jokic nets another triple-double, Nuggets top Warriors
Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double and the Nuggets used a 16-0 third-quarter burst to break a tie and pull away for a 134-117 victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Denver. Jokic put up 22 points to go with game-highs in rebounds with 14...
Clayton News Daily
Anthony Davis' late-game heroics help Lakers stun Pacers
Anthony Davis spoiled the Indiana Pacers' welcome-back party for Tyrese Haliburton, making the go-ahead basket to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 win Thursday in Indianapolis. Davis came through in the clutch for Los Angeles, scoring what proved to be the game-winning shot with 35.3 seconds remaining on...
Clayton News Daily
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic (heel) exits Mavs' win over Pelicans
Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
Clayton News Daily
After delays in Dallas, Pistons ready to take floor vs. Hornets
The Detroit Pistons had an unexpected layoff this week, though it wasn't pleasant. The team got stuck in Dallas, thanks to a combination of mechanical issues with its plane and poor weather conditions. The Pistons will return to action with a back-to-back set of home games, beginning with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
Clayton News Daily
Mavericks' Luka Doncic (heel) to miss start of road trip
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will not join the team for the start of a five-game road trip Saturday against the Golden State Warriors as he deals with a right heel contusion. Doncic skipped practice and underwent an MRI on Friday, and ESPN reported the results showed the injury is...
Clayton News Daily
RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat's late comeback
RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Barrett made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to record a bounce-back performance after he was...
Clayton News Daily
Trail Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic (calf) out until after All-Star Game
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is sidelined until after the All-Star break due to a left calf strain, the team announced Friday. The Trail Blazers (25-26) have seven games on their schedule before the All-Star festivities, which will take place from Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Portland returns to action on Feb. 23 in Sacramento.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Azura Stevens latest member of Sky to leave team
Forward/center Azura Stevens is leaving the Chicago Sky and plans to sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN reported Thursday. She joins veterans Candace Parker, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot in departing the Sky, who won the WNBA championship in 2021. Stevens, 27, played the first...
Clayton News Daily
Storm sign G Kia Nurse
Free agent guard Kia Nurse signed a contract with the Seattle Storm on Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Storm for Nurse, who took to social media to announce the move. "Gooood morning Seattle," she wrote. 50 relatively unknown movies from Black cinema history. "Kia is...
Comments / 0