A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Woolly Mammoths are being reincarnated from extinction by this Dallas-based biotech companyJalyn SmootDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
Are the Suspicious Incidents At Dallas Zoo a Cause For Concern?JulesDallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Yardbarker
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
Clayton News Daily
Luka Doncic injured, Mavs still beat Pelicans
Yardbarker
Pistons Rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Alec Burks
Whether they are being sincere or not, however, remains to be seen, Stein added. In recent weeks, Bogdanovic has been linked to the likes of the Cavaliers, Lakers, Hawks and others. It is believed nearly half the league has placed a call on Bogdanovic. But as Stein wrote, “one league...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FOX Sports
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected from Cleveland Cavs vs. Memphis Grizzlies game
CLEVELAND — The Cavs and Grizzlies had some tempers flare during the third quarter of Thursday night's game. Midway through the quarter, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks drove the hoop and lost the ball. Brooks ended up on the floor while Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell collected the ball. As Brooks rolled over, he threw his hand back and hit Mitchell in the groin. Mitchell fell over, seemingly in pain, and threw the ball at Brooks.
Clayton News Daily
Mavericks' Luka Doncic leaves with heel injury
Clayton News Daily
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic (heel) exits Mavs' win over Pelicans
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Clayton News Daily
Anthony Davis' late-game heroics help Lakers stun Pacers
Anthony Davis spoiled the Indiana Pacers' welcome-back party for Tyrese Haliburton, making the go-ahead basket to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 win Thursday in Indianapolis. Davis came through in the clutch for Los Angeles, scoring what proved to be the game-winning shot with 35.3 seconds remaining on...
Clayton News Daily
Nikola Jokic nets another triple-double, Nuggets top Warriors
Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double and the Nuggets used a 16-0 third-quarter burst to break a tie and pull away for a 134-117 victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Denver. Jokic put up 22 points to go with game-highs in rebounds with 14...
Clayton News Daily
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54 points lead Bucks past Clippers
Giannis Antetokounmpo reached the 50-point mark for the third time since the start of January, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a comeback 106-105 win over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo shot 21-for-39 from the floor and grabbed 19 boards. Khris Middleton added 16 points off the...
Clayton News Daily
After delays in Dallas, Pistons ready to take floor vs. Hornets
The Detroit Pistons had an unexpected layoff this week, though it wasn't pleasant. The team got stuck in Dallas, thanks to a combination of mechanical issues with its plane and poor weather conditions. The Pistons will return to action with a back-to-back set of home games, beginning with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
Clayton News Daily
Suns meet Celtics as Devin Booker's return approaches
Devin Booker is expected to be back in the Phoenix lineup soon, but his return may not come in time to help the Suns when they visit the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Booker has missed nearly six weeks with a groin strain and according to multiple reports, he will be with the Suns for their five-game road trip that begins Friday. Booker left a game against Denver on Christmas and hasn't played since. ESPN reported that Booker is targeting Tuesday's road game against the Brooklyn Nets for his return.
Clayton News Daily
Bulls ride balanced attack, exact revenge on Hornets
Ayo Dosunmu scored 22 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the field to boost the Chicago Bulls past the visiting Charlotte Hornets for a 114-98 victory Thursday night. Reserve Coby White, playing against his home-state team, scored 20 points and Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Bulls avenged a road loss from a week earlier. Andre Drummond came off the bench for 15 points and 11 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan also had 15 points.
Clayton News Daily
RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat's late comeback
RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Barrett made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to record a bounce-back performance after he was...
Yardbarker
Lauri Markkanen leads Jazz past Raptors
Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and rookie Walker Kessler flirted with a triple-double en route to leading the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. Kessler, who was invited to the NBA Rising Stars Game this...
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
Clayton News Daily
Dealer's dozen: Best fits for 12 NBA trade deadline targets
Big names and All-Star resumes could be up for grabs with the NBA trade deadline only one week away. The Feb. 9 deadline might not include LeBron James, but the Los Angeles Lakers are thought to be in play for several teams. The expiring contract of Russell Westbrook, plus a few valuable draft picks, are ample ammunition for general manager Rob Pelinka to start his shopping.
Yardbarker
'Why Not Give James Harden His Love?': Jamal Crawford Claims Luka Doncic Hypocrisy
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is currently achieving one of the more historically robust individual seasons in NBA history. Coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance, he's averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists and has scored 50 points four times. Doncic's latest brilliant performance featured him scoring 53...
