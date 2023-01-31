ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:

0-1-7-6, FB: 1

(zero, one, seven, six; FB: one)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

