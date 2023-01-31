ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:

02-04-18-31, Cash Ball: 19

(two, four, eighteen, thirty-one; Cash Ball: nineteen)

