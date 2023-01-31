Read full article on original website
9 Bishop Feehan football stars sign NLI’s
ATTLEBORO, Mass (WPRI) – Nine football stars from Bishop Feehan signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning at the school. Watch the video above and hear from a few standouts.
Turnto10.com
Westerly, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes
(WJAR) — Tyler Rafferty of Westerly High School and Joseph Church of Bishop Hendricken were named scholar-athletes in Tuesday night's "High School Hoops," game. Rafferty is the captain of the basketball team but also plays soccer, football and lacrosse. He is sixth in his class with a 4.62 GPA...
ABC6.com
BirdDogs: Bryant’s KVonn Cramer, Phil Martelli Jr Share Eagles Fandom
It was a long road home for the Bryant men’s basketball team after a loss in Binghamton Saturday, but it turned into a great Sunday for a few Bulldogs as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. Scrolling through Kvonn...
Valley Breeze
Concrete foundation poured for new soccer stadium
PAWTUCKET – Newly poured concrete at Tidewater Landing, future home of Rhode Island FC, sets the foundation for more visually appealing aspects of development to rise in the coming weeks, says a representative for the team. Mike Raia said passersby should start noticing steel and other elements of the...
ABC6.com
With artic blast nearing Southern New England, more warming centers open
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the artic blast nearing Southern New England, more warming center are being opened. The Dioceses of Providence opened Emmanuel House Homeless Shelter as a warming center in the capital city. Emmanuel House is a ministry of the Diocese of Providence funded by the Catholic...
WPRI
Don’t miss the Cranston Sports Card Show this weekend
It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!
Turnto10.com
Some schools announce closures as Southern New England braces for cold snap
(WJAR) — Southern New England is bracing for an arctic blast of below-zero temperatures and wind chills of minus 30 degrees Friday night into Saturday. Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight and take shelter during peak cold times. Several schools across Rhode Island announced...
johnstonsunrise.net
RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’
Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
McDermott Pool to close for repairs
Mayor Frank Picozzi announced Tuesday McDermott Pool will close temporarily.
Brown Daily Herald
Smiley names four new members to Providence School Board
Four new members joined the Providence School Board following their Jan. 19 approval by the Providence City Council. The members, nominated by Mayor Brett Smiley, join the nine-person board at a crucial time as officials prepare for the possible 2024 return of the Providence Public School District to city control after a five-year state takeover.
Car slams into Bristol home
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in Bristol.
rimonthly.com
Bar Events and Activities for Every Night of the Week in Rhode Island
There’s never a dull moment in Rhode Island, especially with these special events at your favorite bars and vineyards. Celebrate every day of the week with belly laughs, beers, bingo and more. Monday: Bingo at Ocean Mist. Who says the fun festivities are over once Monday rolls around? Ocean...
goprovidence.com
Black-Owned Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island
Featuring everything from Southern soul food to traditional African and Caribbean cuisines, Providence is home to a wide variety of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and even a tea shop. Enjoy one of The District's signature pizzas for dinner or indulge your sweet tooth at brunch with the decadent Tres Leches...
Richmond mourns loss of longtime firefighter
Robert T. Gardner Jr., a 17-year member of the department, died of a heart attack on Jan. 26., according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
Providence schools closed Friday due to bitter cold
Providence Public Schools will be closed Friday as the state braces for record-breaking cold, 12 News has learned.
ABC6.com
Cumberland police search for woman reported missing
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police said Thursday they are searching for a woman who was reported missing earlier this week. Police said Donna Tiberio was last seen Tuesday afternoon leaving her home, walking south on Broad Street — possibly into Central Falls. No further information was immediately...
GoLocalProv
Student Arrested for Felony Assault at Providence High School
A student has been charged with a felony after an assault at a Providence high school on Wednesday. According to police, the incident occurred at the Providence Career and Technical Academy. The student, an 18-year-old, will be charged as an adult, according to police. No additional details are being released...
Arctic blast may bring record cold to Southern New England this weekend
January so far has registered as the 4th warmest on record for Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Dr. Ranney appointed dean of Yale School of Public Health
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Brown University announced one of their top educators was named the dean of the Yale School of Public Health. The university said Dr. Megan Ranney will step down from her current position of deputy dean of Brown’s School of Public Health in July. Ranney...
johnstonsunrise.net
Could this be for real?
Move over David Baldacci and John Grisham, there’s a new kid in town, and he just may give you a run for your money. And not only does he come from our great state, but he started his writing career at Beacon Communications. John Houle’s “The King-Makers of Providence”...
