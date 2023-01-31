ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Turnto10.com

Westerly, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes

(WJAR) — Tyler Rafferty of Westerly High School and Joseph Church of Bishop Hendricken were named scholar-athletes in Tuesday night's "High School Hoops," game. Rafferty is the captain of the basketball team but also plays soccer, football and lacrosse. He is sixth in his class with a 4.62 GPA...
WESTERLY, RI
Valley Breeze

Concrete foundation poured for new soccer stadium

PAWTUCKET – Newly poured concrete at Tidewater Landing, future home of Rhode Island FC, sets the foundation for more visually appealing aspects of development to rise in the coming weeks, says a representative for the team. Mike Raia said passersby should start noticing steel and other elements of the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI

Don’t miss the Cranston Sports Card Show this weekend

It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Some schools announce closures as Southern New England braces for cold snap

(WJAR) — Southern New England is bracing for an arctic blast of below-zero temperatures and wind chills of minus 30 degrees Friday night into Saturday. Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight and take shelter during peak cold times. Several schools across Rhode Island announced...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Smiley names four new members to Providence School Board

Four new members joined the Providence School Board following their Jan. 19 approval by the Providence City Council. The members, nominated by Mayor Brett Smiley, join the nine-person board at a crucial time as officials prepare for the possible 2024 return of the Providence Public School District to city control after a five-year state takeover.
PROVIDENCE, RI
goprovidence.com

Black-Owned Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island

Featuring everything from Southern soul food to traditional African and Caribbean cuisines, Providence is home to a wide variety of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and even a tea shop. Enjoy one of The District's signature pizzas for dinner or indulge your sweet tooth at brunch with the decadent Tres Leches...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Cumberland police search for woman reported missing

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police said Thursday they are searching for a woman who was reported missing earlier this week. Police said Donna Tiberio was last seen Tuesday afternoon leaving her home, walking south on Broad Street — possibly into Central Falls. No further information was immediately...
CUMBERLAND, RI
GoLocalProv

Student Arrested for Felony Assault at Providence High School

A student has been charged with a felony after an assault at a Providence high school on Wednesday. According to police, the incident occurred at the Providence Career and Technical Academy. The student, an 18-year-old, will be charged as an adult, according to police. No additional details are being released...
ABC6.com

Dr. Ranney appointed dean of Yale School of Public Health

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Brown University announced one of their top educators was named the dean of the Yale School of Public Health. The university said Dr. Megan Ranney will step down from her current position of deputy dean of Brown’s School of Public Health in July. Ranney...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Could this be for real?

Move over David Baldacci and John Grisham, there’s a new kid in town, and he just may give you a run for your money. And not only does he come from our great state, but he started his writing career at Beacon Communications. John Houle’s “The King-Makers of Providence”...
PROVIDENCE, RI

