ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

MMSD superintendent addresses the State of the District

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Following the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

No charges for Dane Co. deputy in Windsor deadly shooting

As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. A Dane...
WINDSOR, WI
nbc15.com

Nonprofit Project Home helps Madison residents make minor & major home repairs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials are reminding low-to-moderate income households of resources available to support them in making minor and major home repairs. Through nonprofit Project Home, the City of Madison’s Department of Planning, Community & Economic Development explained that more than 2,000 homes have been rehabilitated and funding for the program is available in 2023.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Grant program works to improve quality of Madison neighborhoods

Vehicles deemed too easy to steal will no longer be covered by some of the country’s largest auto insurers. UW Whitewater at Rock County and Edgewood College partnered to start a new nursing program in an effort to educate and retain nurses for Southern Wisconsin communities. Madison East vs...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Some vehicles no longer covered by Progressive, State Farm

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD officer resigns amid disorderly conduct allegation, internal investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirms Thursday that an officer resigned amid an internal investigation in the agency and a criminal investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. According to a spokesperson for MPD, Officer Keith Brown resigned on Jan. 20. MPD said with the resignation,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

‘Groundhog Day’ movie was almost filmed in Baraboo

As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Dane...
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Hilldale’s Evereve set to expand

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Hilldale women’s clothing store will be getting an even bigger space at the shopping center. Hilldale announced that Evereve will be expanding, taking on additional room in the former location of athletic apparel store Title Nine. Evereve shoppers will continue to be able to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Jimmy sees his shadow!

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The tradition is simple for Jimmy: if he sees his shadow on February 2, it means six more weeks of winter. If not, an early spring is expected. The ceremony in Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square Thursday began bright and early at 6:50 a.m. with the Prognostication taking place during sunrise at 7:11 a.m.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Learning Hands-Only CPR for February Heart Month

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. MMSD superintendent addresses the State of the District. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four people, including a child, were inside a Madison home early Thursday morning when a bullet pierced their apartment, the police dept. reported. A Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the adults was hurt by some of the glass that was shattered by the gunshot. MPD did not indicate how badly the individual was hurt.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Kiko!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Kiko - this week’s pet of the week!. Kiko is a mischievous and silly four month old kitten. He is an orange tabby weighing about six pounds. If Kiko sounds like a good fit for you, head over to the Dane County Humane Society’s website.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement. From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.
ROCK COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy