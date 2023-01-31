ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

South Alabama signs 4 local high schoolers, Kane Wommack visits Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class is official and the Jaguars will welcome four high school players from the Gulf Coast. UMS-Wright’s Cole Blaylock (RB), McGill-Toolen Catholic’s Anthony Eager (WR), Cottage Hill Christian Academy’s Trent Thomas (TE) and Orange Beach’s Cash Turner (QB) are staying home to play for […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Former McGill-Toolen stars reunited at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pair of former McGill-Toolen Catholic High School teammates reunited in Mobile at Hancock Whitney Stadium for the first practice of Senior Bowl week Tuesday afternoon. Troy linebacker Carlton Martial and Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett won a state championship for the Yellow Jackets in 2016 and are back on the […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama starter trying new position at Senior Bowl

It’s not completely new ground for Emil Ekiyor. The former Alabama offensive lineman actually got his first college start at center but, after three years as a guard, his project this week at the Senior Bowl is to show his versatility. He was under center in Tuesday afternoon’s practice at South Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Postal Petal Flower Arranging

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer and Chelsey try out the Postal Petals flower arranging kit. For more information about Postal Petals head to https://www.postalpetals.com/. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Night to Shine 2023 at Dayspring Baptist Church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Event Name: Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. About the event: Unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs ages 14 & up. Host: Dayspring Baptist Church. Event Date: 2/10/23. Time: 6p-9p Location: 2200 Cody Rd.,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The story behind the 2023 MAMGA Queen’s royal attire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2023 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Pugh’s royal attire pays homage to MAMGA’s rich 85-year history. It chronicles the Kings and Queens from 1940-2023. The Queen’s Aunt and local couturier, Rasa Lee Douglas, was entrusted with the task of bringing the Queen’s vision to life.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Events this week highlight plans for Brookley By the Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s newest park is coming into focus. This week officials with the City of Mobile are hosting two events to give people a first look at what amenities may make up Brookley by the Bay. Tomorrow, Thursday, February 2nd the city will host an open house to unveil the draft master […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD: No alcohol at Nelly concert

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Leave the booze behind if you plan on attending the free Nelly concert Friday night at Mardi Gras Park after the Conde Cavaliers roll. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says he wants concert goers to be in good spirits but not consume them during the live show.
WPMI

Forbes publishes list ranking Mobile 2nd most dangerous city

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Forbes published a list Tuesday of the most dangerous cities in the country. Mobile ranked second most dangerous city behind St. Louis. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it's a black eye for Mobile. "It's not something that any mayor wants to be on a list...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Special Gifts for Valentine’s Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each Valentine’s Day, people give their significant other special gifts to show love. Most ‘lovers’ have great intentions to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts, but often wait too long and wind up getting gifts that fail to express true feelings. Claudia Lombana shared some unique and special gift suggestions for lovers and even for pets that are also a special part of the family.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Brookley by the bay project to bring public waterfront park to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A packed house inside the Harmon-Thomas Community Center in Maysville Thursday night to check out plans for Brookley by the Bay. The waterfront park would feature an amphitheater, a shoreline, a fenced in dog park, walking paths, a flex lawn for things like disc golf and picnics, a boardwalk and beach volleyball and more.
MOBILE, AL

