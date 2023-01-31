Read full article on original website
Alabama leads all schools with 6 in Senior Bowl, former Tide All-American coaching
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Alabama is well-represented in the Senior Bowl leading all schools with six players participating in this year’s event. Offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Tyler Steen, defensive linemen Byron Young and DJ Dale, tight end Cameron Latu and defensive back Demarcco Hellams make up the Crimson Tide’s list. […]
Eric Collier leaving Theodore for director of football operations at South Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a decade as the head coach at Theodore High School, Eric Collier is leaving the Bobcats program for an off-the-field, director of football operations position at the University of South Alabama, sources including Collier confirmed with sports director Simone Eli. WKRG was told Collier informed his team Thursday morning of […]
South Alabama signs 4 local high schoolers, Kane Wommack visits Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class is official and the Jaguars will welcome four high school players from the Gulf Coast. UMS-Wright’s Cole Blaylock (RB), McGill-Toolen Catholic’s Anthony Eager (WR), Cottage Hill Christian Academy’s Trent Thomas (TE) and Orange Beach’s Cash Turner (QB) are staying home to play for […]
Former McGill-Toolen stars reunited at Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pair of former McGill-Toolen Catholic High School teammates reunited in Mobile at Hancock Whitney Stadium for the first practice of Senior Bowl week Tuesday afternoon. Troy linebacker Carlton Martial and Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett won a state championship for the Yellow Jackets in 2016 and are back on the […]
Former Alabama starter trying new position at Senior Bowl
It’s not completely new ground for Emil Ekiyor. The former Alabama offensive lineman actually got his first college start at center but, after three years as a guard, his project this week at the Senior Bowl is to show his versatility. He was under center in Tuesday afternoon’s practice at South Alabama.
Get ready for some fun: Topgolf announces third Alabama location under construction
Topgolf announced this week that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama, to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to serve the state of Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.
WALA-TV FOX10
Chad Barwick named next superintendent for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi has announced that Chad Barwick has been selected as the next superintendent and director of Catholic education for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile. “Mr. Barwick is well-known and respected in the Archdiocese of Mobile,” Rodi said for a news release....
Councilman arrest, new TopGolf, Wood Jr.’s big gig: Down in Alabama
A Huntsville City Councilman was arrested on shoplifting charges at a Walmart. Construction has begun on a TopGolf facility in Mobile. Comedian Roy Wood Jr., who grew up in Birmingham, will be the featured entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
WALA-TV FOX10
Postal Petal Flower Arranging
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer and Chelsey try out the Postal Petals flower arranging kit. For more information about Postal Petals head to https://www.postalpetals.com/. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Night to Shine 2023 at Dayspring Baptist Church
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Event Name: Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. About the event: Unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs ages 14 & up. Host: Dayspring Baptist Church. Event Date: 2/10/23. Time: 6p-9p Location: 2200 Cody Rd.,...
WALA-TV FOX10
New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
Africatown’s Spirit of Our Ancestors Fest offers slate of activities
Africatown’s Spirit of Our Ancestors festival returns for its fifth year with an expanded slate of activities that includes a film festival for the first time, as well as an expanded version of the play “An Ocean in My Bones.”. This edition of the event, presented by the...
WALA-TV FOX10
The story behind the 2023 MAMGA Queen’s royal attire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2023 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Pugh’s royal attire pays homage to MAMGA’s rich 85-year history. It chronicles the Kings and Queens from 1940-2023. The Queen’s Aunt and local couturier, Rasa Lee Douglas, was entrusted with the task of bringing the Queen’s vision to life.
Events this week highlight plans for Brookley By the Bay
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s newest park is coming into focus. This week officials with the City of Mobile are hosting two events to give people a first look at what amenities may make up Brookley by the Bay. Tomorrow, Thursday, February 2nd the city will host an open house to unveil the draft master […]
utv44.com
MPD: No alcohol at Nelly concert
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Leave the booze behind if you plan on attending the free Nelly concert Friday night at Mardi Gras Park after the Conde Cavaliers roll. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says he wants concert goers to be in good spirits but not consume them during the live show.
WPMI
Forbes publishes list ranking Mobile 2nd most dangerous city
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Forbes published a list Tuesday of the most dangerous cities in the country. Mobile ranked second most dangerous city behind St. Louis. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it's a black eye for Mobile. "It's not something that any mayor wants to be on a list...
WALA-TV FOX10
Special Gifts for Valentine’s Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each Valentine’s Day, people give their significant other special gifts to show love. Most ‘lovers’ have great intentions to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts, but often wait too long and wind up getting gifts that fail to express true feelings. Claudia Lombana shared some unique and special gift suggestions for lovers and even for pets that are also a special part of the family.
‘It isn’t demoralizing that Baldwin County looks different, it’s exciting:’ Q&A with Nathan Cox
A native of the area, Nathan Cox has lived in Baldwin County since he was 11 years old. Today, he’s the founder and CEO of 68 Ventures, one of the largest developers in coastal Alabama. There are 15 companies under the 68 Ventures umbrella, including Terracore Development Services, Truland Homes and Bellator Real Estate and Development.
WALA-TV FOX10
Brookley by the bay project to bring public waterfront park to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A packed house inside the Harmon-Thomas Community Center in Maysville Thursday night to check out plans for Brookley by the Bay. The waterfront park would feature an amphitheater, a shoreline, a fenced in dog park, walking paths, a flex lawn for things like disc golf and picnics, a boardwalk and beach volleyball and more.
