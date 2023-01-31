ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

WESH

Plane crashes on golf course in Port Orange

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A plane collided with a tree in Port Orange on Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around noon at the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of the Spruce Creek Fly-In. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
PORT ORANGE, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford director of utilities resigns amid tensions at city hall

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford's utilities director is resigning from his position effective February 9. This comes during a massive overhaul of their wastewater vacuum system downtown, and as some commissioners are alluding to tensions inside city hall. What You Need To Know. On January 30, commission...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

US 17-92 reopens in DeBary after water main repaired

DEBARY, Fla. – A water main break shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 in DeBary Tuesday, forcing police to divert traffic onto Interstate 4. The water main break was in the 800 block of the road, also known as Charles R. Beall Boulevard, about a mile north of the St. Johns River Bridge.
DEBARY, FL
click orlando

Eastbound lanes closed after 6 injured in Maitland Boulevard crash

MAITLAND, Fla. – Eastbound lanes along Maitland Boulevard have been temporarily closed after six people were injured in a crash on Thursday, according to city officials. Robert Sargent, the city’s public information officer, said the crash happened at the intersection of Maitland Boulevard and Maitland Avenue, which prompted police and fire crews to respond.
MAITLAND, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Beach’s New Concrete Pier Will Be 10 Feet Higher to Account for Sea Rise and Violent Storms

The new Flagler Beach pier will be much higher than the current pier–11 feet higher. It’ll be concrete, overtopped by wood panels. It’ll be 800 feet long, preserving the first, wooden 100 feet as a nod to its history. And it’ll be designed and built to withstand the reality and rapidity of of climate change: intensifying storms, more frequent high-wave events, and an anticipated sea rise of a foot or two over the next 50 to 100 years.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Brevard Health Alliance breaks ground on first Brevard Public School on-site clinic

BREVARD COUNTY — The Brevard Health Alliance has joined forces with the Brevard Public Schools to offer the first on-site community health clinic to Endeavour Elementary students in Cocoa. On Thursday, Jan. 12, representatives from Brevard Health Alliance, Brevard Public Schools, and Endeavour Elementary broke ground on a new...
leesburg-news.com

Nurse attacked by impatient man at Leesburg hospital’s ER

A nurse was attacked by an impatient man waiting for treatment at the emergency room at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched early Tuesday morning to the hospital when a security guard requested that a man be trespassed from the premises due to unruly behavior. The officer...
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city

The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
OCALA, FL

