Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' websitePete LakemanOrlando, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WESH
Flagler Beach city leaders unveil new proposed design for pier
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — It's almost 100 years old and the centerpiece of Flagler Beach, but the iconic wooden city fishing pier is closed due to hurricane damage. It's been closed on and off for years because of storms. This week, city officials unveiled a new concrete design that...
WESH
Osceola County Public Schools searching for new bus drivers amid staff shortage
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It's not just teachers, Florida has a critical bus driver shortage. In fact, this is a nationwide issue. A WESH 2 crew went to a job fair Thursday in Osceola County and learned driving a school bus could be right up your alley. The sign...
WESH
City District Main Street launches downtown Orlando safety community survey
ORLANDO, Fla. — Related Video Above: Orlando business owners propose solutions for downtown safety. It’s part of the effort to make downtown Orlando a safe place for all: the city has launched a new survey to field ideas from the public. Take the survey HERE. The city council...
WESH
Plane crashes on golf course in Port Orange
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A plane collided with a tree in Port Orange on Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around noon at the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of the Spruce Creek Fly-In. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
Bay News 9
Sanford director of utilities resigns amid tensions at city hall
SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford's utilities director is resigning from his position effective February 9. This comes during a massive overhaul of their wastewater vacuum system downtown, and as some commissioners are alluding to tensions inside city hall. What You Need To Know. On January 30, commission...
click orlando
US 17-92 reopens in DeBary after water main repaired
DEBARY, Fla. – A water main break shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 in DeBary Tuesday, forcing police to divert traffic onto Interstate 4. The water main break was in the 800 block of the road, also known as Charles R. Beall Boulevard, about a mile north of the St. Johns River Bridge.
WESH
2 pedestrians struck, killed at Osceola County intersection within two days of each other
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Two people have died within 48 hours of each other at the same place. In both instances, victims were trying to cross a dangerous intersection in St. Cloud. According to St. Cloud police, a man in his early 60s was trying to cross 13th Street...
click orlando
Eastbound lanes closed after 6 injured in Maitland Boulevard crash
MAITLAND, Fla. – Eastbound lanes along Maitland Boulevard have been temporarily closed after six people were injured in a crash on Thursday, according to city officials. Robert Sargent, the city’s public information officer, said the crash happened at the intersection of Maitland Boulevard and Maitland Avenue, which prompted police and fire crews to respond.
Attack on Seminole County mail carrier for special key the latest in growing crime trend
It’s a crime gaining traction in some Central Florida neighborhoods: attacks on mail carriers.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Beach’s New Concrete Pier Will Be 10 Feet Higher to Account for Sea Rise and Violent Storms
The new Flagler Beach pier will be much higher than the current pier–11 feet higher. It’ll be concrete, overtopped by wood panels. It’ll be 800 feet long, preserving the first, wooden 100 feet as a nod to its history. And it’ll be designed and built to withstand the reality and rapidity of of climate change: intensifying storms, more frequent high-wave events, and an anticipated sea rise of a foot or two over the next 50 to 100 years.
WESH
Civil rights lawyer files 'banking while Black' lawsuit against Central Florida credit union
BARTOW, Fla. — Arrested for “banking while Black,” that is what attorney Ben Crump says happened to one Central Florida woman. The prominent civil rights attorney walked a retired Polk County teacher, Linda Stephens, out of the Orange County courthouse Thursday. The woman told WESH 2 about...
fox35orlando.com
2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard Health Alliance breaks ground on first Brevard Public School on-site clinic
BREVARD COUNTY — The Brevard Health Alliance has joined forces with the Brevard Public Schools to offer the first on-site community health clinic to Endeavour Elementary students in Cocoa. On Thursday, Jan. 12, representatives from Brevard Health Alliance, Brevard Public Schools, and Endeavour Elementary broke ground on a new...
Janitor, 72, gets trapped in inmate holding cell without food for 3 days while cleaning courthouse
A janitor accidentally got locked inside an inmate holding cell for three days without food while cleaning at the Orange County Courthouse during her cleaning duties, according to the sheriff’s office.
click orlando
More charges filed in case of Seminole student with special needs abused on bus, district says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Additional charges have been filed in Seminole County in the case of a school bus driver accused of abusing a student with special needs and a bus monitor who investigators say saw it happen but did not report it, according to a district spokesperson. James...
click orlando
Pot brownies sold by Lake Mary High student sends another to hospital, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after deputies said a student was hospitalized after she sold marijuana-laced brownies to them. According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on the campus of Lake Mary High School, located at 655 Longwood Lake Mary Road. [TRENDING: Become...
leesburg-news.com
Nurse attacked by impatient man at Leesburg hospital’s ER
A nurse was attacked by an impatient man waiting for treatment at the emergency room at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched early Tuesday morning to the hospital when a security guard requested that a man be trespassed from the premises due to unruly behavior. The officer...
Prank call leads to ‘not credible’ bomb threat at Mantanzas High School, officials say
Flagler County deputies confirmed an all clear was given and nothing was found at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast.
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
WESH
Intense video shows Flagler deputy revive man experiencing possible overdose behind the wheel
A Flagler County sheriff’s deputy is being hailed a hero for helping to resuscitate a man who possibly overdosed. The man was allegedly driving recklessly down U.S. 1 and passed Deputy Stogdan on his way home from work. The driver then crashed into the back of another vehicle, deputies said.
