Salina Post

4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Lenexa police arrests man involved in several stolen property cases

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police say they arrested a man overnight this week who stole several items, including the car he was driving when police pulled him over. Police stopped a stolen car in the area of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview earlier this week. Inside the vehicle, mail,...
LENEXA, KS
KMBC.com

Woman shot to death in Westport parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide in a business parking lot in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. Officers say they received a call about a shooting on Westport Road at the World Market just before 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police found a woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived. She died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested after spending months on the run from police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted for allegedly breaking into a home and ramming police car is arrested after months on the run. On the afternoon of Aug. 19, 2022, Topeka police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Southwest Potomac Drive. Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols says Andrew Waggoner, 24, of Topeka, allegedly […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested for attempted murder, setting fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on several charges after being accused by law enforcement of intentionally setting an early morning house fire Wednesday. Arturo Ramirez, 41, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail, according to the Topeka Fire Department. He faces the following charges: Topeka police officers were […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City, Missouri police investigating deadly shooting on Brighton Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting on Brighton Avenue, on the eastern side of Kansas City, MO. Police said they got reports of the sound of gunshots in the area of Brighton Avenue and 24th Street at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived to investigate, officers found the victim in a car with gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Police identify Topeka shooting victim

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police identified the victim of a Tuesday shooting in Southeast Topeka as Michael Comp, 40, of Topeka. Comp died as a result of a shooting near 37th and Adams. Comp was the seventh murder victim for the month of January, making it one of the deadliest months in the capital city in […]
TOPEKA, KS

