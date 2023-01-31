Read full article on original website
Related
KMBC.com
Grain Valley Police: Person in custody after reports of individual with knife in high school parking lot
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — One person is in custody after an incident at a Kansas City-area high school Friday morning. Police in Grain Valley, Missouri, were called to Grain Valley High School Friday morning to investigate reports of a possible armed party, a person with a knife, in the school parking lot.
4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
KMBC.com
Lenexa police arrests man involved in several stolen property cases
LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police say they arrested a man overnight this week who stole several items, including the car he was driving when police pulled him over. Police stopped a stolen car in the area of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview earlier this week. Inside the vehicle, mail,...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigating life-threatening shooting at 40th and The Paseo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating a life-threatening shooting. The shooting happened shortly after 5:40 p.m. in the area of 40th Street and The Paseo. There's no suspect information at this time, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical...
4th person charged with vandalizing Blue Valley High School press box with slurs
A fourth person has been accused of vandalizing the Blue Valley High School press box with racist, antisemitic and homophobic messages on Jan. 15.
KMBC.com
Woman shot to death in Westport parking lot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide in a business parking lot in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. Officers say they received a call about a shooting on Westport Road at the World Market just before 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police found a woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived. She died at the scene.
stnonline.com
Missouri Teens Arrested After Forcing Themselves Onto Independence School Bus
Three teens have been arrested after they forced their way onto a school bus, punched a driver, and assaulted two students, reported KMBC News. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators indicated they believe it was a targeted attack. Three teen suspects are reportedly not students...
KMBC.com
Homicide investigation begins after man found dead in Swope Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are investigating a homicide near the Swope Golf Course. Officers say they found a man with injuries in the area of Gregory Blvd. and Swope Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Police said the victim died before he could...
KMBC.com
Olathe police investigating 53-year-old Gardner woman's death at hotel as a homicide
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are now investigating the death of a woman at a hotel as a homicide. Police were called out on Jan. 29 just before noon to the 20600 block of West 151st Street after a hotel guest failed to check out. When they arrived, they...
KMBC.com
KCPD release video of suspect vehicle in possible road rage shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is searching for a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a possible road rage shooting. The incident on Nov. 11, 2022, near Sni A Bar Road and Blue Ridge Cutoff, left a driver paralyzed and unable to speak.
Topeka man arrested after spending months on the run from police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted for allegedly breaking into a home and ramming police car is arrested after months on the run. On the afternoon of Aug. 19, 2022, Topeka police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Southwest Potomac Drive. Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols says Andrew Waggoner, 24, of Topeka, allegedly […]
KMBC.com
KCPD opens homicide investigation after shooting victim arrives at the hospital overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide. Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital regarding a shooting victim who had been privately driven to the hospital. The victim was rushed into the hospital for treatment but was...
Two people in custody following double shooting in Douglas County
Douglas County sheriff's deputies arrested two people on suspicion of battery after discovering two shooting victims in a home.
Suspect in custody following standoff with Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City Missouri police have taken one person in custody following a standoff that lasted for several hours Wednesday. Around 3:30 p.m. police were called to a home in the 500 block of Wallace Ave, which is near I-435 and E Winner Road, for reported sounds of gunshots. Once on scene officers […]
Topeka man arrested for attempted murder, setting fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on several charges after being accused by law enforcement of intentionally setting an early morning house fire Wednesday. Arturo Ramirez, 41, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail, according to the Topeka Fire Department. He faces the following charges: Topeka police officers were […]
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri police investigating deadly shooting on Brighton Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting on Brighton Avenue, on the eastern side of Kansas City, MO. Police said they got reports of the sound of gunshots in the area of Brighton Avenue and 24th Street at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived to investigate, officers found the victim in a car with gunshot wounds.
Police identify Topeka shooting victim
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police identified the victim of a Tuesday shooting in Southeast Topeka as Michael Comp, 40, of Topeka. Comp died as a result of a shooting near 37th and Adams. Comp was the seventh murder victim for the month of January, making it one of the deadliest months in the capital city in […]
KMBC.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office makes arrests in connection to overnight double shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in custody after a double shooting that is believed to be the result of a domestic disturbance in Douglas County, Kansas, overnight. Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at a residence shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. As officers arrived at the...
KMBC.com
UPDATE: Kansas City police say package at Arrowhead Stadium wasn't a threat
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City authorities briefly investigated what was believed to be a suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday. Several crews were dispatched to 1 Arrowhead Drive at 5:37 p.m. on Thursday on a hazardous materials response call. Just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Kansas...
1 man wounded in Wednesday night shooting in KCMO
One man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Comments / 4