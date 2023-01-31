Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Stuckey, Leavell sign to continue football career
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Snider's Langston Leavell and Brandon Stuckey signed their letter of intent on National Signing Day. Leavell -- an all-conference star -- decided to keep his talents in town and continue his football career at the University of Saint Francis. He plans to get his degree in sports management.
GOTW Preview: Wayne vs. Homestead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 15-win Wayne team will take on a 17-win Homestead squad in the sectional semifinals Friday night at Huntington North for your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!” The Spartans, ranked no. 12 in the 4A state poll, are coming off a thrilling 46-45 victory over 4A no. 6 Columbia […]
2/1 Girls Sectionals – Concordia, Garrett, Bellmont win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia and Garrett will meet in the sectional semifinals on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Eugene Parker Court as both the Cadets and Railroaders earned a victory on Wednesday night to advance. 3A Sectional at ConcordiaLeo 51 Concordia 62Garrett 41 Angola 32 3A Sectional at NorwellBellmont 57 Oak Hill […]
wfft.com
Boys High School Basketball: Concordia cruises past Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ajani Washington scored a game-high 25 points, while David Speckhard added 14 to lead Concordia past Angola 86-50. The Cadets improve to 12-4 on the season, and they will host Northrop on Feb. 7 for their next game. Angola falls to 5-11 on the year, they will be at Leo on Feb. 7 for their next contest.
WANE-TV
Important Programming Note
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE internet has been restored and we’re back on air. We look forward to seeing your for First News at 5am!
wfft.com
Homestead's Leeper signs with Iowa for football
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After just one season of playing high school football, Homestead senior Grant Leeper signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at the University of Iowa on Wednesday. A standout basketball player during his first three years as a high schooler, Leeper decided...
wfft.com
Sellers helps lead PFW past Youngstown State
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shayla Sellers' layup with 22 seconds left in regulation lifted the Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team to a thrilling 67-65 victory over the Horizon League preseason favorite Youngstown State Penguins. The late basket capped a hard-fought, come-from-behind effort and helped lift the Mastodons to their fourth straight win.
wfft.com
Saint Francis rolls past Goshen Wednesday night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – USF Men's Hoops defended Hutzell Athletic Center Wednesday night against the Male Leaf's of Goshen College. Transitional play and running the court worked in the Cougars advantage finishing with a final of 97-62. First half statistics occurred due to multiple turnovers in transition and fast-break scenarios. Every entry from the bench for the Cougars contributed to the overall score in the first half alone. As a team, the Cougars shot 43% from 3-point range and 57% from the field. Dan McKeeman led the first half scoring for both sides tallying 16 points shooting 4:5 from 3-point range.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show returns for its 62nd year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — People will be making their way to the coliseum Thursday, checking out some of the new ways they'll be able to get around. Fort Wayne RV and Camping show is back for its 62nd year with more than 160 units on display and for sale.
wfft.com
Busco's Buroff signs with UIndy
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco standout senior football player Riley Buroff signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at the University of Indianapolis on Wednesday afternoon. Buroff threw for 977 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for an additional 661 yards and 10 scores on his way...
wfft.com
Start Something Big: Still looking for teams for Bowl for Kids' Sake
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – There are about two-and-a-half weeks until the first of ten Bowl For Kids’ Sake dates. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana has a major goal: raise $250,000 to help fund 250 bigs. “We’re just trying to find as many ways to continue...
WANE-TV
4th Wings Etc. location coming to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fourth location of Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is coming to southwest Fort Wayne, the chain announced Tuesday. The restaurant, which has headquarters in Fort Wayne, plans to open “near the end of 2023,” according to a release. A 4,500-square-foot building is planned for the corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, the restaurant announced.
1/31 Girls Basketball Sectionals – First Round
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Opening night of girls sectionals had its fare share of nail-biters and surprises as WANE-TV hit the hardwood to cover 11 local games with the winners advancing to Friday night’s sectional semifinal games. 4A Sectional at Huntington NorthSouth Side 52 New Haven 56; New Haven vs. Huntington North Friday at […]
wfft.com
Girls High School Basketball: Sectional Quarterfinals (2/1)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The 48th IHSAA Girls Basketball state tournament continued on Wednesday with three area teams punching their tickets to the sectional semifinal round on Friday. Bellmont bested Oak Hill 57-21 in the Norwell sectional behind a game-high 13 points from Hailey Cole. Meanwhile at the Concordia...
wfft.com
Godfrey's 32 leads Mastodons past Oakland
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WFFT) – Jarred Godfrey went over 2,000 career points and Deonte Billups hit the 1,000-point mark in Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball's 82-73 victory at Oakland on Thursday (Feb. 2) evening at the O'Rena. Godfrey scored a season-high 32 points with seven rebounds and three assists. He...
wfft.com
Concordia Lutheran High School hosts second annual Black History Assembly
Concordia Lutheran High School alumni reminisced to the student assembly Thursday morning on what it was like to be a person of color in a predominantly white school. Concordia Lutheran High School hosts second annual Black History Assembly. Concordia Lutheran High School alumni reminisced to the student assembly Thursday morning...
WANE-TV
Barn messages bring smiles to Fort Wayne motorists
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Everyone’s commute could use some fun to brighten up the trip to work. And if you drive past Aboite Center Road and Dicke Road on your way to work you may have found some. Toni McDevitt and her husband Bob have been decorating...
wfft.com
Greater Indiana Alzheimer's Association manager retires, new office unveiled
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Change has come to the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer Association in Fort Wayne. Abby Geha spent almost seven years as the manager of the organization before retiring. She raised more than $1.3M during the Walk to End Alzheimer's, to help those struggling...
wfft.com
Jared the Comfort Dog
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Jared is one of over 130 comfort dogs in the country. He's one of four in Indiana, helping to heal those who need comfort. Jared is a Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog at Holy Cross Lutheran Church and School in Fort Wayne. One of his handlers, Adrienne Bolinger said Jared loves spending time at Holy Cross.
wfft.com
New Parkview location at Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Parkview Physicians Group now has a new location on the Electric Works campus. It's accessible thorough the Swinney Ave. parking lot on the west campus, in Suite 165. This location will offer "enhanced primary care, which is a patient-centered model focused on preventative services and...
