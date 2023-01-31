FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – USF Men's Hoops defended Hutzell Athletic Center Wednesday night against the Male Leaf's of Goshen College. Transitional play and running the court worked in the Cougars advantage finishing with a final of 97-62. First half statistics occurred due to multiple turnovers in transition and fast-break scenarios. Every entry from the bench for the Cougars contributed to the overall score in the first half alone. As a team, the Cougars shot 43% from 3-point range and 57% from the field. Dan McKeeman led the first half scoring for both sides tallying 16 points shooting 4:5 from 3-point range.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO