impact601.com
Cook makes history at IPPA annual meeting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Trish Cook made history when she was handed the gavel Jan. 24 to begin her duties as president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Cook became the first woman chosen as IPPA president when she took the reins from the previous president, Kevin Rasmussen, following IPPA’s annual meeting.
impact601.com
Iowa governor signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session. All public...
