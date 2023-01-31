Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Royals' Anthony Misiewicz: Designated for assignment
Misiewicz was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. The club needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the re-signing of Zack Greinke. Misiewicz pitched pretty well for Kansas City down the stretch last season after being acquired via trade from the Mariners with a 4.11 ERA and 19:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings. It's the second time since July that the left-hander has been designated for assignment.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Free agency looms
Cracraft secured nine of 14 targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns across 11 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2022. Cracraft split time with Cedrick Wilson as the No. 4 wideout in Miami's offense during the 2022 campaign, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Considering that Cracraft has experience in coach Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme going back to 2021 in San Francisco, though, he could be an option to re-sign with the Dolphins at relatively low cost. Cracraft's 2022 receiving totals signify career-high marks across the board.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Continues efficient run
Antetokounmpo recorded 34 points (14-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes in Tuesday's 124-115 win over the Hornets. The Hornets have been dominated by opposing frontcourt players all season, and Antetokounmpo ensured that trend continued Tuesday, as he came through with another efficient, high-scoring effort. Antetokounmpo even delivered a rare quality showing from the free-throw line, though fantasy managers have surely committed to punting that category while the two-time MVP has converted only 64.6 percent of his 13.2 attempts per game this season. Fortunately, Antetokounmpo has at least resumed knocking down shots in the paint since he returned to action after he had endured a string of inefficient outings before sitting out five straight games with a knee injury. In his first five games since his return, Antetokounmpo is averaging 37.4 points on 61.5 percent shooting from the field.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday
Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
CBS Sports
Reds' Jason Vosler: Joins Reds organization
The Reds signed Vosler to a minor-league contract Wednesday. The deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Vosler posted a respectable .265/.342/.469 slash line in 111 big-league plate appearances for the Giants last season, which suggests he could find a role on the Reds' talent-depleted roster.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Tayler Saucedo: Claimed off waivers
Saucedo was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Tuesday. Saucedo had been designated for assignment by the Mets last week following the completion of a free-agent agreement with outfielder Tommy Pham. The 29-year-old left-hander allowed four earned runs in just 2.2 major-league innings last season with the Blue Jays, who cut him loose in November.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line
Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Likely done in Dallas
Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday that the team will be "starting over" at kicker, implying that Maher is unlikely to be retained heading into the 2023 season, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Maher is already headed for free agency with his contract set...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Eli Apple: On the way out?
Apple had six tackles in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He's one of five starters on the Bengals who are free agents this offseason, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Apple will unlikely be back as a starter with the Bengals, as Cam Taylor-Britt...
