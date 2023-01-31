I disagree with Ebersol when he said that Buck is great. Buck is not great. I'll give Brady a chance when he gets to the booth, but I don't think he's going to be that good. He has no charisma.
How do people know that Brady will be a good analyst/commentator I mean just because you were great at playing quarterback doesn’t necessarily mean you are good at broadcasting.🤷🏾♂️🤔
Romo still is the best the way he adds a little humor while diagnosing plays and predictions of what teams are going to do
Related
Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement
Here's what Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, said after his retirement
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl champion running back dies
Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million
When will Tom Brady begin his Fox Sports contract?
'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer calls for 'lifetime ban' of three-time winner Yogesh Raut
Jerry Jones comments on Ezekiel Elliott's future with the Cowboys
Aaron Rodgers Fuels Speculation on Trade to Reunite with Former Coach
Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”
Sean Payton gets honest about Russell Wilson
Kingsbury to Coach Cowboys? Will McCarthy Buy A 1-Way Ticket Out of Thailand?
Davante Adams has a one-word response to Aaron Rodgers rumors that has NFL fans buzzing
Tom Brady retirement puts FOX in tough situation with Greg Olsen, lead NFL analyst job
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Kirk Herbstreit Has 1 Word To Describe Houston Texans' Coaching Hire
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 47