Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Clemson University bake sale controversy
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
FOX Carolina
Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to Day 9 of Murdaugh Trial
Clemson University bake sale controversy was started to criticize Affirmative Action. Brookley Cromer details concerns from parents regarding safety at an intersection near Welcome Elementary School. Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Another suspect is in custody this afternoon in connection to a shooting...
FOX Carolina
Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxins
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
FOX Carolina
Both sides continue to focus on what cell phone data says about night of murders
We now know the name of both people found dead in Simpsonville. Greer Police made another arrest in a break-in turned shooting. There was another video presented in court today. Cultural Exchange Reopening. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A Greenville museum dedicated to preserving the contributions of African Americans was...
FOX Carolina
Person shot and killed after stabbing K9 in Spartanburg, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed that agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. According to deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a house along South Carolina Avenue at around 3:10 p.m. Thursday to find a suspect with outstanding warrants.
FOX Carolina
Suspect Shot After K-9 Stabbed
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. For the first time in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, we hear details on Murdaugh's financial history. He currently faces a hundred financial crime charges and the state is pushing for those charges to be submitted in this case.
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Unified Development Standards Ordinance
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
FOX Carolina
Henderson Co. man charged after fentanyl, other drugs found in house
Crews responded to an apartment fire in Spartanburg. An Upstate stroke survivor is sharing her story and encouraging women to take care of their heart. National Storytelling Week runs through Feb. 6 and we're walking you through ha few books you should add to your reading list. Goats delivering Valentine's...
FOX Carolina
Murdaugh trial recap: Videos reveal new details from the night of murders
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The fourth day of testimonies for the Murdaugh murder trial continued with more testimonies regarding the Murdaugh’s phone usage during the night of the murders. FIRST WITNESS. Britt Dove with the South Carolina Enforcement Division (SLED) computer crimes center continued his testimony. Dove testified...
FOX Carolina
Pickens Man Plead Guilty
Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. For the first time in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, we hear details on Murdaugh's financial history. He currently faces a hundred financial crime charges and the state is pushing for those charges to be submitted in this case.
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody in connection to nails, screws being left on road in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said they have arrested one person in connection to the screws and nails that have been found on the roads in the area. According to police, they are still investigating the incident. If anyone has information or has suffered car damage...
FOX Carolina
'Screw bottle bandit’ accused of damaging cars charged in Greenwood, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said charges have filed for the “screw bottle bandit”, a man believed to be responsible for leaving nails and screws in roadway debris and damaging tires on numerous vehicles. Police said they have been aware of these incidents since...
FOX Carolina
Vandalism Leads To Sewer Overflow in Greenville County
Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to Day 9 of Murdaugh Trial. Clemson University bake sale controversy was started to criticize Affirmative Action. Getting Answers: Unsafe intersection at Welcome Elementary School. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Brookley Cromer details concerns from parents regarding safety at an intersection near Welcome Elementary...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
FOX Carolina
True Crime writer and former trial lawyer reacts to Murdaugh trial
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Upstate trial lawyer and now “True Crime” writer Cathy Pickens shares her expert opinion with Fox Carolina’s Anna Arinder, about some of the points brought up in the Alex Murdaugh trial so far. Anna: We’ve talked about some of the verbiage...
FOX Carolina
Doggy storytime
Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to Day 9 of Murdaugh Trial. Clemson University bake sale controversy was started to criticize Affirmative Action. Getting Answers: Unsafe intersection at Welcome Elementary School. Updated: 46 minutes ago. |. Brookley Cromer details concerns from parents regarding safety at an intersection near Welcome Elementary...
FOX Carolina
Deadly house fire in Anderson
College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire. Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson. Updated: 4 hours ago.
FOX Carolina
Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson
College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire.
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. deputies searching for two missing teens
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teen girls who were last seen Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Jaley Kimbrell and 13-year-old Alyssa Nicole Wheeler left a house on Shiloh Road and were last seen at 3 a.m. by a family member.
Comments / 0