abc57.com
Candidate files for Nappanee City Council, marking first municipal election in more than 10 years
NAPPANEE, Ind. - Democratic candidate Charles Burkley filed his candidacy with the Elkhart County Election Board this week, marking the first municipal election in Nappanee in more than 10 years. Burkley is running for District 3 on the Nappanee City Council. The Elkhart County native studied marketing at Indiana University...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
abc57.com
Candidates announce plans to run for South Bend government positions
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Four people announced plans to run for positions within the City of South Bend's government in the 2023 election. On Tuesday, Jason Banicki announced his bid for South Bend City Clerk. Banicki filed to run as a democrat Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon, Drew Duncan, Bruce Mitchell,...
WNDU
Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter not seeking reelection
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Plymouth will have a new mayor next year for the first time in a decade and a half. Four-term incumbent Mark Senter will not run for a fifth term. As a detective for the Indiana State Police, Senter worked on the Pelley...
WNDU
SBPD could reach full staff by summer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department could be reaching a major milestone sooner than expected. “It’s looking like the summer of this year that we’ll be fully staffed,” said Mayor James Mueller. Based on hiring trends, Mueller had previously expected the benchmark to...
WNDU
Former inmates hopeful for second chance at Reentry Summit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at the St. Joseph County Public Library for the Re Entry Summit to help former inmates reintegrate back into society. One ex-convict said he is grateful for a second chance, and hopes his story will inspire others to make better choices. The summit...
abc57.com
Elkhart Schools: low response to survey, asking for feedback at in-person meetings
ELKHART, Ind.- Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) is seeking more feedback through multiple in-person meetings beginning Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The feasibility survey put out previously did not yield enough information in terms of responding. ECS is asking those who wish to attend to first register ahead of time through...
WNDU
Elkhart councilman gets ready to provide medical relief in Ukraine
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People know Aaron Mishler as the first district councilman in Elkhart, but fewer people may know he is also a registered nurse. Mishler has provided assistance in a dozen volunteer missions, and now, he’s getting ready to head to Ukraine to do it again. “First...
wkvi.com
Knox City Police Address Thursday Morning School Lockdown
Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith would like to inform all of the Knox/Starke County community that several Knox Police Officers responded to the area of the Knox High School at around the time of 9 a.m. CT. School officials believed they heard the sound of a gunshot in the...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
The money will be used for an AED in the facility and upgrades to assist the aging veteran population at the center. Teen charged in murder of St. Joe County corrections officer appears in court. Updated: 1 hour ago. Braelyn Rios, 15, was in court on Thursday for an initial...
22 WSBT
South Bend to repair multiple four way stops by April
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Several broken traffic lights at busy intersections in downtown South Bend have drivers and pedestrians concerned. Since last November, the corner of LaSalle Avenue and North Hill Street has been turned into a four way stop. Nearby are schools, a church, and restaurants. The...
inkfreenews.com
County BZA Pursues Legal Action On Barbee Lake Property
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals has filed a civil plenary in Kosciusko Circuit Court regarding a Barbee Lakes property in violation of the county’s flood control ordinance. The plenary’s listed defendants are Jason and Crystal Grafton, Alexandria. The Graftons own the property at 36...
inkfreenews.com
Former Warsaw Street Superintendent Files For Sentence Modification
WARSAW — Lacy Francis Jr., Warsaw’s former street superintendent who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city, has filed for a sentence modification. In a report from the Indiana State Board of Accounts, from Jan. 1, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2013, the city of Warsaw overpaid Pro Form Pipe Lining of Mishawaka $318,569 to have various storm sewers lined, cleaned and repaired. Ten of the accounts payable vouchers for payments to Pro Form were signed by Francis, certifying the attached invoices were true and correct and the itemized materials or services were ordered and received.
WNDU
LaPorte Co. launches Crisis Intervention Team
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol, better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Just last week, the county’s Crisis Intervention Team (C.I.T.) became certified through a 40-hour course. LaPorte County’s C.I.T....
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
WNDU
DTSB: First Fridays return with ‘Fire & Ice’ event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “First Fridays” returns as we kick off February in downtown South Bend. This month’s theme is “Fire & Ice!”. There will be live ice carvings, fire dancing, and a fireworks show. You can warm up at fireplaces downtown at Chicory Cafe, South Bend Chocolate Cafe, Woochi, and Fiddler’s Hearth. A S’mores station will even be at the Studebaker Plaza as well!
WNDU
Fire at abandoned building in Elkhart causes $250,000 in damages
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning in Elkhart. It happened just before 3:20 a.m. at an abandoned building in the 100 block of W. Franklin Street. The building had smoke throughout all five floors and the basement. As crews searched for the source of the fire in this building, fire was found in office rooms in the basement.
WNDU
PHM School Corporation to hold support staff job fair on Feb. 15
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a new job?. Well, the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is hiring! PHM will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Schmucker Middle School. Those interested in attending should enter through Door B at the middle school.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County officials want residents to prepare for emergencies with Smart911
The Porter County E911 center wants residents to more fully take advantage of its emergency communications technology. E911 Director Debby Gunn told the county commissioners last week that the agreement with Rave Mobile Safety includes a number of tools. By creating a profile at Smart911.com, residents can share information about...
WNDU
United Way gives $26K grant to ‘Project Lead the Way’ at Riley High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a great big check from the United Way of St. Joseph County!. United Way gave a $26,000 grant to the “Project Lead the Way” program at Riley High School. The program helps science and engineering programs across the country. “Project” grads have gone on to work in fields like biology, medicine, and even biomedical engineering.
