LA Mayor Bass announces deputy mayors for public safety, housing

Jenna Hornstock and Guillermo Cepedes. | Photos courtesy of Jenna Hornstock/Facebook and the city of Oakland

Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors Monday as she continues to build her administration.

Guillermo Cespedes will serve as deputy mayor of community safety, and Jenna Hornstock will be deputy mayor of housing.

Cespedes currently serves as head of the Department of Violence Prevention for the city of Oakland. He previously led former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa’s Office of Gang Reduction. Cespedes will establish the Office of Community Safety, which will be aimed at preventing and reducing crime.

Hornstock, a member of the city’s planning commission and deputy director of planning and land use at the Southern California Association of Governments, will be in charge of the housing portfolio. Hornstock has also worked at LA Metro and the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency.

“These innovative and experienced leaders will help move our city forward in ways that will improve the quality of life for all Angelenos,” Bass said.

Last week, Bass announced three other deputy mayors and three directors. She thanked the previous deputy mayors from the Garcetti administration who had stayed on during the transition period.