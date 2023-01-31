ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wspa.com

Coroner responding to officer-involved shooting Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/coroner-responding-to-scene-of-barricaded-person-in-spartanburg/. Coroner responding to officer-involved shooting Spartanburg. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/coroner-responding-to-scene-of-barricaded-person-in-spartanburg/. First Responder Friday: Spartanburg County 911.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting

A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxins

A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Henderson Co. man charged after fentanyl, other drugs found in house

Crews responded to an apartment fire in Spartanburg. An Upstate stroke survivor is sharing her story and encouraging women to take care of their heart. National Storytelling Week runs through Feb. 6 and we're walking you through ha few books you should add to your reading list. Goats delivering Valentine's...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to Day 9 of Murdaugh Trial

Clemson University bake sale controversy was started to criticize Affirmative Action. Brookley Cromer details concerns from parents regarding safety at an intersection near Welcome Elementary School. Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Another suspect is in custody this afternoon in connection to a shooting...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Missing Woman

It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Debate Over Gun Evidence. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Murdaugh's legal...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to overnight landfill fire in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to an early morning landfill fire in Anderson County on Thursday, according to Homeland City Fire Department. The department said crews were dispatched to the fire located at a landfill at the Enterprise Material Handling Facility around 3 a.m. The fire...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly house fire in Anderson

College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire. Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson. Updated: 4 hours ago.
ANDERSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy