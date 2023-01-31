Read full article on original website
Related
wspa.com
Coroner responding to officer-involved shooting Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/coroner-responding-to-scene-of-barricaded-person-in-spartanburg/. Coroner responding to officer-involved shooting Spartanburg. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner is responding to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/coroner-responding-to-scene-of-barricaded-person-in-spartanburg/. First Responder Friday: Spartanburg County 911.
WYFF4.com
Man escapes from ambulance in Greer, wearing hospital gown, no shoes, deputies say
GREER, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are asking for help finding a man who escaped from an ambulance. Carrie Weimer, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said search and rescue teams are actively searching for the man with K9 units near the intersection of J. Verne Smith Parkway and Highway 14 in Greer.
First Responder Friday: Spartanburg County 911
Krysta Cook took an unusual route to become a now decorated 911 operator for Spartanburg County.
11-year-old charged following incident near Greenville Co. school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
Man accused of leaving nails, screws in roadway debris in Greenwood
A man is accused of leaving nails and screws in roadway debris in Greenwood.
FOX Carolina
Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
WYFF4.com
Two teen girls reported missing by family in Oconee County found safe, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE Friday, 12 p.m.: Both girls have been found safe, deputies said. Upstate deputies are looking for two teenage girls reported missing early Thursday morning. Oconee County deputies said Jaley Kimbrell, 15, and Alyssa Nicole Wheeler, 13, were reported missing just after at 7:15 a.m....
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody in connection to nails, screws being left on road in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said they have arrested one person in connection to the screws and nails that have been found on the roads in the area. According to police, they are still investigating the incident. If anyone has information or has suffered car damage...
Woman dies in SC house fire
A woman died during a house fire late Wednesday evening in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxins
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
FOX Carolina
Henderson Co. man charged after fentanyl, other drugs found in house
Crews responded to an apartment fire in Spartanburg. An Upstate stroke survivor is sharing her story and encouraging women to take care of their heart. National Storytelling Week runs through Feb. 6 and we're walking you through ha few books you should add to your reading list. Goats delivering Valentine's...
FOX Carolina
Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to Day 9 of Murdaugh Trial
Clemson University bake sale controversy was started to criticize Affirmative Action. Brookley Cromer details concerns from parents regarding safety at an intersection near Welcome Elementary School. Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Another suspect is in custody this afternoon in connection to a shooting...
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Missing Woman
It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Debate Over Gun Evidence. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Murdaugh's legal...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to overnight landfill fire in Anderson
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to an early morning landfill fire in Anderson County on Thursday, according to Homeland City Fire Department. The department said crews were dispatched to the fire located at a landfill at the Enterprise Material Handling Facility around 3 a.m. The fire...
Deputies shoot, kill man who stabbed K9 after standoff in Spartanburg, sheriff’s office says
A man was shot and killed by deputies after they said he stabbed a K9 following a standoff in Spartanburg.
Florida murder suspect arrested after chase in North Carolina
A man wanted for murder in Florida was arrested Thursday evening following a chase in Rutherford County.
FOX Carolina
Deadly house fire in Anderson
College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire. Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson. Updated: 4 hours ago.
2 dead in Greenville Co. home ruled murder-suicide
Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
Comments / 0