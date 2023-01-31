Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Steven Alker announced over social media that his caddie, Sam Workman, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. "Sam Workman has been much more than just a professional golf caddie to me the last four years," Alker wrote Thursday on Instagram. "He has been a friend, a motivator, a decision maker and a fighter. We've had some tough times and, as of late, some really good times. He's been like an older brother to me since we first got connected in 2019.
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0