Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Steven Alker announced over social media that his caddie, Sam Workman, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. "Sam Workman has been much more than just a professional golf caddie to me the last four years," Alker wrote Thursday on Instagram. "He has been a friend, a motivator, a decision maker and a fighter. We've had some tough times and, as of late, some really good times. He's been like an older brother to me since we first got connected in 2019.

5 HOURS AGO