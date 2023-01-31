ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

SDSU men win thriller at Kansas City

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKx0t_0kWv3mEU00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State men’s basketball team made just enough plays late as the Jackrabbits defeated Kansas City, 67-66, at the Swinney Center on Monday.

The host Roos battled back from a seven-point halftime deficit and took their first lead of the contest on a RayQuawndis Mitchell 3-pointer with 11 minutes, 52 seconds remaining, and went up 49-47. It began a see-saw matchup over the final 11 minutes of play.

SDSU had two separate three-point leads over Kansas City, but the Roos continued to hang in with the Jackrabbits and had leads of 59-57 and 61-59 as the clock reached the three-minute mark.

Four lead changes occurred in a two-minute span as SDSU’s Zeke Mayo connected on a 3-pointer, Kansas City’s Babacar Diallo made a layup, Matt Mims drained a 3 for the Jacks and a Shemarri Allen 3-pointer for the Roos put them ahead 66-65 with 37 seconds to play.

The Jacks put the ball in the hands of Mayo on their next possession. The sophomore guard drove into the paint and drew contact on a field goal attempt as the clock stood at 12 seconds. Mayo hit both of his free throws to put SDSU up 67-66.

Kansas City’s Allen had two opportunities to propel the Roos to a win, but his fadeaway shot with seconds left followed by a drawn-up out of bounds play that saw him try to finish with a tip-in with less than a second to go was no good.

The matchup was a tight one late despite a strong start early for SDSU. The Jacks went up 12-1 in the opening moments of the game as the Roos started 0-for-7 from the field. SDSU led by as many as 13 before Kansas City whittled the deficit to 39-32 at the halftime break. The Jackrabbits shot 55.6% in the opening half, however a 13-for-21 (61.9%) performance at the free throw line allowed the Roos to work back into the contest.

South Dakota State improved to 12-11 overall and 7-4 in Summit League Play behind the victory. Kansas City fell to 10-14 overall (6-5 Summit).

Notes

  • Mayo led SDSU with 24 points which included a 4-for-7 clip from 3-point range. It was his fifth straight game with 20-plus points.
  • William Kyle III scored a career-high 20 points (8-12 FG) for the Jackrabbits. He also matched Matt Dentlinger with a team-high seven rebounds.
  • All seven Jackrabbits that appeared in Monday’s contest scored. They included Mims, Dentlinger, Matthew Mors , Broden Lien and Tanner Te Slaa .
  • Allen paced Kansas City with 23 points while he was followed by Mitchell who finished with 19. The Roos went just 3 of 19 (15.8%) from the 3-point line.
  • South Dakota State earned its eighth straight victory in the all-time series over Kansas City.

Up Next
South Dakota State returns to Brookings for its next three matchups. The Jackrabbits will face North Dakota next in Frost Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

KELOLAND

Six in double figures as SDSU men defeat UND

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State was fueled by a season-best offensive performance as the Jackrabbits coasted to a 96-73 victory on Thursday, Feb. 2, over North Dakota in Summit League men’s basketball at Frost Arena.  SDSU led for nearly the entire contest, but the Fighting Hawks kept the margin within a single possession through […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women improve to 12-0 in Summit League

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State moved to 12-0 in the Summit League Thursday night with a 75-57 win over North Dakota at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Jackrabbits led by four at the halftime break, then outscored the Hawks 25-13 in the third quarter to create some separation. SDSU pushed its […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

USD men pick up key win over NDSU

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota responded in a big way after Monday’s game with a 71-62 win over North Dakota State Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The win snapped a five-game skid against NDSU for the Coyotes and improved their record to 11-13 (6-6 Summit) this year. The Bison lost their third […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU football adds nine on Signing Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head football coach Jimmy Rogers announced the addition of nine new student-athletes to the Jackrabbit football program Wednesday, which marked the first day of the February signing period. The latest additions join a group of 16 high school standouts who committed in December. The lone high school standout […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Vermillion girls stay unbeaten, edges SF Christian

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion girls basketball team retained their undefeated record Thursday with a 62-55 win over Sioux Falls Christian. The Chargers led as the game went into halftime. They’d hold that lead into the third quarter, but that’s when the Tanagers found their stride. Vermillion would finish strong in the third and […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Dell Rapids St. Mary sweeps Iroquois/Lake Preston

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids St. Mary earned a double header sweep of Iroquois/Lake Preston on Thursday night. The girls contest saw a strong showing from the Cardinals. They connected on a school record 15 three pointers. St. Mary earned an impressive 86-46 win over the Sharks. Ella Griffin led the way with […]
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND

Thursday Scoreboard – February 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Saturday here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 96, North Dakota 73USD 71, NDSU 62 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 75, North Dakota 73NDSU 86, USD 82 – F/OT SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLAberdeen Christian 63, Northwestern 49 Alcester-Hudson 52, Freeman 49 Beresford 57, Madison 46 Bon […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Augie football to play Chadron State in 2023-24

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski has announced a home-and-home series with Chadron State to take place in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The Augustana football team will travel to Chadron, Nebraska, on Sept. 9 of the 2023 season. In 2024, Chadron State will visit Kirkeby-Over Stadium for the first-time ever […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women pull away from Western Illinois

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team has beaten Summit League opponents by an average of nearly 32 points at home this season. The Jackrabbits defeated Western Illnois by 23 Saturday, which is their second closest margin in Brookings during league play. It was just a two-point game at halftime before the Jacks […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

USF football to play Pittsburg State in 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls Director of Athletics Pam Gohl and head football coach Jim Glogowski are proud to announce that the Cougars have signed a one-year deal to hit the road to take on Pittsburg State this upcoming fall. USF will travel down to Pitt State for their homecoming game […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Tanagers continue to build on unbeaten record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion girls were nowhere to be found in the preseason class ‘A’ rankings, however the Tanagers opened the year with 14 straight wins, placing them as the second ranked team in the class. The Vermillion girls basketball team outlasted Luverne, Minnesota on Saturday 32-31. The Tanagers were led by […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Four score in double figures as Tea Area defeats Western Christian

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Four players scored in double figures for the Tea Area boys as they muscled past Western Christian Tuesday night, 64-47. The Titans used a strong first half to lead to the victory. They outscored the Wolfpack 39-18 after the first two quarters. Reis Kirschenman led the way with 17 points. Blake […]
TEA, SD
KELOLAND

Late surge lifts SDSU women over Western Illinois

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State pulled away from Western Illinois in the fourth quarter to win 81-58 Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena. The Jacks remain unbeaten in Summit League action at 11-0 and move to 18-5 overall. After going back-and-forth in the first three quarters, SDSU outscored the Leathernecks 32-15 over the final 10 […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

27 commit to Augustana football on Signing Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski has announced the addition of 27 student-athletes on National Signing Day. The group of future Vikings will join the AU football program at Fall Camp in August 2023. “Today is a special day for Augustana University football as we officially welcome our 2023 signing class and their […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Western Illinois takes overtime affair over SDSU men

MACOMB, Ill. (SDSU) – South Dakota State was unable to hang on to a double-digit lead in the second half as Western Illinois pushed the game to overtime and eventually picked up an 81-73 victory on Saturday, Jan. 28, over the Jackrabbits in Western Hall. The Jackrabbits used a stretch of 23 consecutive points to go […]
MACOMB, IL
KELOLAND

Sioux Falls Christian girls roll Parkston

SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Christian girls basketball team defeated Parkston 62-36 at home Monday night. The Chargers scored the first 15 points of the contest. They are now 12-1 on the season and have won nine straight. The Trojans fell to 8-5.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – January 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 30 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.  CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS1. Jefferson (18) 12-0 90 12. Lincoln 10-1 72 23. Mitchell 9-2 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND introduces new Sports Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is happy to introduce our new sports team to our viewers. Grant Sweeter became the new Sports Director in early December. He’ll be joined by Ian Sacks and Anya Joseph. Ian joins KELOLAND from New York and he will be the new Weekend Sports Anchor and Reporter. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Top-5 showdown to stream on KELOLAND.com Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week returns on Tuesday with a top five showdown in class ‘AA’ boys basketball. This week’s livestream contest features #3 Mitchell against #1 Jefferson. The Cavaliers are putting their undefeated record on the line. Jefferson sits at 12-0. They received every first place vote […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
