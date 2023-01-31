This is why I decided not to sell my hand made jewelry at flea markets and craft shows. They charge way to much. I'm not a business...just a crafter and I pay for the materials I use for my jewelry plus sales tax, then I put in the time to make it and after paying for the costs of a vendor space, I would have to raise the prices of my jewelry so high, no one would buy it. No thank you.
The new owner/owners already have other plans for this property. This is their way to get vendors to leave without having things tied up in the courts.
Jacking the rent up 10 times what is was? I can't help but hope the new owner fails big at whatever they have planned.
