ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 13

#1MS
3d ago

This is why I decided not to sell my hand made jewelry at flea markets and craft shows. They charge way to much. I'm not a business...just a crafter and I pay for the materials I use for my jewelry plus sales tax, then I put in the time to make it and after paying for the costs of a vendor space, I would have to raise the prices of my jewelry so high, no one would buy it. No thank you.

Reply
7
Duke Nukem
3d ago

The new owner/owners already have other plans for this property. This is their way to get vendors to leave without having things tied up in the courts.

Reply
6
Susan Miller
3d ago

Jacking the rent up 10 times what is was? I can't help but hope the new owner fails big at whatever they have planned.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wichitabyeb.com

The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend

If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Watch: Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to budgeting for food, a challenge persists when it comes to the elevated price of a kitchen staple. Despite a recent drop in USDA prices, based on sales to large buyers, what consumers are paying for eggs is still more than triple what they were two years ago.
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Check scam moving through Wichita

It looks real, but instead of a little extra money in your pocket, a check in the mail could easily leave you out thousands of dollars. Assistant District Attorney Jason Roach is sounding the alarm on a scam going around Wichita and this one might be hard to spot even for a trained eye. The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office says there are some clear signs it's a scam.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

City says scorecard calls are scam

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson says someone is claiming they are selling advertising on the Carey Park Golf Course score cards in order to get credit card information over the phone. This is a scam. Please, never give out your CC or any personal information over the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
foxkansas.com

Wichita's Indian Center loses two parking lots due to what's underneath

The two parking lots just west of the Indian Center in downtown Wichita are now closed, taking away around 400 spots the center badly needs ahead of events this year. The city says it had no choice because of what's underneath. The problem is they're built on top of massive water tanks holding millions of gallons of clean city water. So back in August, the city closed part of the parking lot to try to distribute some of that weight.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Electric Heater in dog house suspected cause of Arkansas City house fire

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities believe an electric heater in a dog house may have caused a structure fire Wednesday morning. The Arkansas City Fire Department said they responded to the fire on 11th Road. When crews arrived they found large amounts of smoke and flames coming from the house. Firefighters from Winfield, Udall, South Haven, Newkirk and Blackwell assisted in fighting the fire.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy