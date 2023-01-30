Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we hear from Alen Voskanian, a palliative care physician, who shares his personal experience with COVID-19. Dr. Voskanian reflects on the mental coping mechanisms he used to try and understand how he contracted the virus and the guilt he felt about potentially exposing his family. He also discusses the challenges of seeking medical care as a physician, including the fear of asking for help and the stigma surrounding seeking care for mental health. Dr. Voskanian ultimately learns the importance of prioritizing his own wellness and encourages other physicians to do the same.

3 DAYS AGO