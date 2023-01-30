Read full article on original website
CNBC
Medicare users still have time to change, drop 2023 Advantage Plan coverage. What to know
Roughly 29.1 million people are enrolled in Medicare Advantage Plans. Each year from Jan. 1 through March 31, those beneficiaries can switch to another Advantage Plan or drop their current one altogether. Here's what to be aware of if you consider making a change. For Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in an...
NPR
6.8 million expected to lose Medicaid when paperwork hurdles return
Robert, who lives in Philadelphia, knows signing up for Medicaid can be tricky with his ADHD, so he brought his daughter along to help him fill out the paperwork. "If we miss one little detail, they would reject you," says Robert, who has had the government health insurance for people on low incomes in the past. "I usually get two applications, so if I mess up on one. I can do the other one."
bhbusiness.com
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
Don't Lose Your Medicaid Coverage: Navigating the New Upcoming Changes
As the COVID-19 public health emergency continues to impact the nation, many people rely on Medicaid to meet their healthcare needs. However, with the end of the continuous coverage requirement, many are concerned about losing their coverage.
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
bhbusiness.com
COVID-19 Public Health Emergency to End in May, But Several Behavioral Health Flexibilities Will Remain
The Biden administration late Monday announced the public health emergency (PHE) will officially end on May 11. The PHE has, in many ways, changed the game for behavioral health operators over the past three years. Among its impacts, it relaxed several regulations while notably expanding telehealth and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) access.
Medicare Advantage plans could see net rate cut in 2024
Medicare Advantage plans are in line for a 2.09% rate increase in 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said in a notice on Wednesday. Why it matters: The adjustment is driven by growth in Medicare fee-for-service costs. But analysts said the bump is offset by other policy changes that would translate into a net reduction of 2.27%.
Veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported in 2020 an average of 16 vets were dying by suicide per day.
bhbusiness.com
‘There’s a Sense of Urgency’: How Wearables Could Reshape Addiction Treatment
Wearables offer addiction treatment providers tantalizing opportunities to improve care outcomes. Increasingly sophisticated devices are now available at affordable price points. Effortless data collection opens the door to more objectivity in a highly subjective field. But there’s a serious problem. Researchers and practitioners still need to figure out what to...
bhbusiness.com
Behavioral Health Investor Patient Square Capital Closes $3.9B Inaugural Fund
Health care-focused private equity firm Patient Square Capital has closed its inaugural fund with $3.9 billion in capital. The firm boasts that this is the largest fund ever raised by a health care-focused PE firm. KKR vet Jim Momtazee is serving as the firm’s managing partner. Patient Square Capital...
US News and World Report
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CMS opens ACA special enrollment period for those losing Medicaid coverage
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is opening a special Affordable Care Act enrollment period for beneficiaries losing Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program coverage due to the end of the continuous enrollment requirement. CMS on Friday released information on a temporary Exceptional Circumstances Special Enrollment Period from March...
US News and World Report
What Are the Levels of Senior Living?
Learn more about the levels of independent living for seniors, the levels of care needed and how to tell where your loved one is personally. Independent living is classified into six domains: hearing, seeing, mobility, communication, cognition and self-care. According to a 2019 analysis from the Administration for Community Living, more than 40% of seniors over 65 struggle to maintain their independence in at least one of these six domains.
Nova Scotia Health Partners with Medable for Decentralized Clinical Trial Technology to Improve Oncology Patient Access
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Medable Inc., the leading technology platform for clinical trials , announced that its decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platform was selected by the Nova Scotia Health Innovation Hub to increase the accessibility of oncology care for remote patients in rural Nova Scotia, with the long-term aim to improve patient access and trial diversity across Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005388/en/ (Graphic: Medable)
Managed Healthcare Executive
Though Funding for Telehealth Is Declining, It Doesn't Mean All Virtual Care Isn't Investable
It's been reported more often now that funding for telehealth has decreased and it will only continue to do so into the year. Funding has likely decreased because the video/virtual care medium has become a commodity, according to Summus CEO and Founder, Julian Flannery. It's been reported more often now...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Building Relationships to Improve Access to Healthcare, Improve Health Equity
Connecting the healthcare system and patients in a positive, empathetic, respectful way may help lessen the fatigue many groups have with the healthcare system at-large and individual healthcare providers, while improving health equity. Participating in the healthcare system can be a daunting task for anyone. But especially for those in...
MedicalXpress
Locating for recovery: Acute mental health units remain in the shadows
Acute mental health care units remain in the shadows, neither fully integrated into general hospitals nor part of the community, researchers from the University of Otago, Wellington, say. In a paper published in the international journal BMC Health Services Research, the researchers analyzed the locations of all 22 acute mental...
KevinMD.com
A physician’s journey with COVID-19: reflections on mental coping mechanisms and seeking care [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we hear from Alen Voskanian, a palliative care physician, who shares his personal experience with COVID-19. Dr. Voskanian reflects on the mental coping mechanisms he used to try and understand how he contracted the virus and the guilt he felt about potentially exposing his family. He also discusses the challenges of seeking medical care as a physician, including the fear of asking for help and the stigma surrounding seeking care for mental health. Dr. Voskanian ultimately learns the importance of prioritizing his own wellness and encourages other physicians to do the same.
infomeddnews.com
MicroTransponder Secures CMS Transitional Pass-Through Status & New Technology Add-On Payment for Its Breakthrough Stroke Rehabilitation System, Vivistim
MicroTransponder®, Inc. announces that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded the Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System transitional pass-through status, expanding access to Medicare beneficiaries who are ischemic stroke survivors interested in using the breakthrough technology to help improve their hand and arm mobility. The Vivistim...
federalregister.gov
Medicare and Medicaid Programs; Quarterly Listing of Program Issuances-October Through December 2022
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), HHS. This quarterly notice lists CMS manual instructions, substantive and interpretive regulations, and other Federal Register notices that were published from April through June 2022, relating to the Medicare and Medicaid programs and other programs administered by CMS. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:. It...
