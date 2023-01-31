Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Woolly Mammoths are being reincarnated from extinction by this Dallas-based biotech companyJalyn SmootDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
Are the Suspicious Incidents At Dallas Zoo a Cause For Concern?JulesDallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Albany Herald
Mavericks' Luka Doncic (heel) to miss start of road trip
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will not join the team for the start of a five-game road trip Saturday against the Golden State Warriors as he deals with a right heel contusion. Doncic skipped practice and underwent an MRI on Friday, and ESPN reported the results showed the injury is...
Albany Herald
The Nets Need to Cut Bait With Kyrie Irving
Hahahahahahaha. [Deep breath.] Hahahahahaha. Sorry, we will get to the analysis soon, but it is simply still hilarious that Nets’ All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, per multiple reports. Irving, 30, is currently in the final year of the four-year deal he signed with Brooklyn in 2019. He reportedly told the team that if he is not traded he will leave as a free agent this summer. Irving has had an up-and-mostly-down tenure with Brooklyn, starting with an injury-riddled first season, part-time status last year due to his anti-vaccination beliefs, and then a suspension earlier this season after sharing a link to an antisemitic film on Twitter. Here are three thoughts on Irving’s request. (And yes, we’ll tell you how he can get to the Lakers.)
Albany Herald
Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: Hollywood reunion with LeBron?
With Kyrie Irving reportedly asking out of Brooklyn before Thursday's trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are the favored destination for the Nets' star guard by at least one sportsbook. The Lakers were installed as the +200 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to land Irving shortly after news broke on Friday that...
Albany Herald
Report: Russell Westbrook focus on Lakers-Jazz trade talks
The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have held "exploratory conversations" about a potential trade of nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook, Bleacher Report said Friday. Westbrook, 34, is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists over 28.8 minutes per game off the bench as the Lakers' sixth man.
Albany Herald
Report: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets
Kyrie Irving's tumultuous NBA career is set to take another dramatic turn after multiple outlets reported Friday the Brooklyn Nets guard has requested a trade. According to the report, the Nets have been made aware of Irving's request and the eight-time All-Star is hoping to find a new landing spot before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The Nets also were informed that Irving had no interest in staying with the organization after his contract expires in July.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Albany Herald
Trail Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic (calf) out until after All-Star Game
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is sidelined until after the All-Star break due to a left calf strain, the team announced Friday. The Trail Blazers (25-26) have seven games on their schedule before the All-Star festivities, which will take place from Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Portland returns to action on Feb. 23 in Sacramento.
Albany Herald
How NBA Referees Are Moving Forward After Missed Call on LeBron
Like most, Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president of referee development and training, was distressed by the missed call late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Lakers-Celtics matchup. In the final seconds, LeBron James was slapped on the arm by Jayson Tatum while attempting a game-winning layup. The game went into overtime, with Boston pulling out a 125–121 win.
Comments / 0