Hahahahahahaha. [Deep breath.] Hahahahahaha. Sorry, we will get to the analysis soon, but it is simply still hilarious that Nets’ All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, per multiple reports. Irving, 30, is currently in the final year of the four-year deal he signed with Brooklyn in 2019. He reportedly told the team that if he is not traded he will leave as a free agent this summer. Irving has had an up-and-mostly-down tenure with Brooklyn, starting with an injury-riddled first season, part-time status last year due to his anti-vaccination beliefs, and then a suspension earlier this season after sharing a link to an antisemitic film on Twitter. Here are three thoughts on Irving’s request. (And yes, we’ll tell you how he can get to the Lakers.)

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO