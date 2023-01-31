Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Aquinas girls blow by West Salem, 64-44
The Aquinas girls basketball team improved to 18-1 on the season as the Blugolds blew by West Salem on Tuesday night, 64-44.
news8000.com
West Salem's Brennan Kennedy heading to UWL

interlochenpublicradio.org
The Cougar Conclusion
In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
cwbradio.com
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
news8000.com
Sun Country Airlines partners with Landline to launch van service for Eau Claire passengers
EAU CLAIRE (WKBT) - Sun Country Airlines and Landline are introducing a new service for Eau Claire passengers. Starting in March, Sun Country and Landline will be launching a van service connecting passengers from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
earnthenecklace.com
Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?
Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
onfocus.news
Moms For Liberty Endorses Four Candidates for Marshfield School Board
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – There will be four new candidates running for Marshfield School Board in the next election, all endorsed by Moms For Liberty Wood County. They will be running for the seats held by incumbents Dan Neve and Mark Konrardy. After the Primary, the top 4 vote getters will progress to the Spring Election on April 1, 2023.
news8000.com
Coulee Region Humane Society brings back 'Poorly Drawn Pets' donation campaign
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Coulee Region Humane Society is asking for donations, but this time donors will get something in return: poorly done drawings of their pets. For a minimum donation of $20, you can give CRHS a picture of your pet. In about a day, you'll get a drawing.
news8000.com
Former La Crosse Planning and Development Director hired as manager of River Point District project
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- A familiar face will helm the City of La Crosse's River Point District Project. Former Planning and Developing Director Jason Gilman will step into the role of Project Manager, the City's Redevelopment Authority announced Wednesday.
wisfarmer.com
Travis and Melissa Marti named 2023 WI Outstanding Young Farmers
Travis and Melissa Marti of Vesper, Wis., were selected as the 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmersduring the 69th Annual Awards Weekend Jan. 27-28. When Travis Marti first joined the farming operation, the family milked 160 cows and had 150 replacementanimals. Today those numbers of blossomed to 535 milking cows and 450 replacements. Milk productionhas also increased, with the rolling herd average rising to 30,600 pounds of milk.
WEAU-TV 13
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
nbc15.com
UPS driver credited for saving Juneau Co. woman who fell into a creek
UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juneau County woman credits a UPS driver with saving her life after she fell into a creek last week and couldn’t stand up. Union Center 76-year-old Mariann Rott was taking the trash to her burn barrel Tuesday, Jan. 24, when she lost her balance, fell into her backyard creek, crawled out and spent 45 minutes stuck laying down in the ice and snow. She said her legs were numb and her clothes were dripping with water.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
news8000.com
Two men officially charged in connection to Chippewa Falls armed break in, both still free on bond
CHIPPEWA CO., Wis. (WKBT) - More information is released about an armed break-in that left two people with injuries in Chippewa Falls. The Chippewa Falls District Attorney officially charged Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki with felony counts of armed robbery, substantial battery with intent of bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon, and false imprisonment.
news8000.com
Bomb threat left on bathroom wall of primary school in Chippewa County
CADOTT, Wis. (WKBT) -- Authorities searched a primary school in Chippewa County after a bomb threat was discovered on the wall of the girls' bathroom Wednesday. The Cadott School District notified the community via Facebook post around 2 p.m.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of Highway 53 was shut down for a while Wednesday as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Chippewa Falls. It happened around 10:50 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 53 on the bridge over the Chippewa River. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says a car traveling in the right lane hit a deer, causing the vehicle to break down on the bridge. A semi hit a van that had swerved to avoid the car, and then also hit the car.
news8000.com
32 deer in Vernon County 'depopulated' following CWD detection
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) -- 32 deer at a farm in Vernon County have been depopulated due to detection of chronic wasting disease, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Friday. DATCP quarantined the deer farm in September when a 3-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD....
news8000.com
Gundersen Health System pays pharmacy technicians to learn and work through program
LA CROSSE (WKBT)--Worker shortages are affecting all types of industries, but the healthcare industry is still struggling after the pandemic. Gundersen Health System is working towards a solution.
wearegreenbay.com
What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop
(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
