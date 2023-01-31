Read full article on original website
Where would the Longhorns land if the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament began now?
The next three weeks will tell not just fans, but the NCAA tournament selection committee, a lot about the Texas Longhorns. Starting on Saturday, the Longhorns enter a bruising portion of their schedule with road games against Kansas State and Kansas, getting just Sunday off between them and four of their final nine games at Moody Center. In a conference like the Big 12 this season, there are no "easy" games, either. Every time the Longhorns take the floor, it's a rock fight — figuratively speaking, of course.
No. 24 Texas crashes the boards to snag road win over West Virginia
The Longhorns won their fourth consecutive game and picked up a key road win with another game away from Moody Center against Kansas on Saturday, and they did it by clobbering the Mountaineers with a 39-25 rebounding advantage, including a 14-4 edge on the offensive glass.
Punxsutawney Phil vs. Bee Cave Bob: Who can predict Texas’ winter best?
Punxsutawney Phil has been predicting the weather on Feb. 2, also known as "Groundhog Day," since the 1800s, but in recent years a Texas animal has been making his own predictions.
Which Central Texas H-E-Bs, grocers are open, closed Wednesday?
As icy road conditions and power outages hit Central Texas, H-E-B has confirmed some Austin-area locations are closed or operating on different hours Wednesday.
Del Valle resident claims $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Austin
Someone in Del Valle is — all of a sudden — a whole lot richer after winning a $1 million prize in the Powerball.
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars during this week's ice storm.
ERCOT power grid conditions normal, outages are at local level; Austin Energy talks response
As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, grid conditions were normal.
50,000 without power in Williamson County, heavy ice on lines to blame, Oncor says
She said the county had been in regular contact with energy providers who did not have an estimated time or day that power could come back.
Austin Energy ‘unable to provide a specific system-wide restoration estimate’
Power outages in Austin and Central Texas on February 1
Map: Austin traffic incidents skyrocket, see where they’re happening
With freezing rain icing roads across Central Texas, traffic incidents to skyrocketed across the Austin metro area Tuesday and Wednesday morning. See where they are happening here.
1 dead, 1 injured in Hutto shooting
One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Hutto Tuesday, the Hutto Police Department said in a news release.
How does Austin Energy prioritize its response to power outages?
Downed trees and ice on power lines left tens of thousands of people in Austin in the dark on Wednesday. At times, nearly a third of Austin Energy’s customers faced outages, from hospitals to houses.
Austin Energy ‘cautiously optimistic’ about work to restore full power as city consider disaster declaration
"Today, however, we are cautiously optimistic that we have turned a point overnight," Jackie Sargent with Austin Energy said at a news conference Friday.
Who’s responsible for cleanup if your neighbor’s tree falls into your yard?
As this week's ice storm passes through Central Texas, with it comes downed trees and branches. But if a tree falls from your neighbor's yard into your own, who's responsible?
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
ATCEMS: 8 people exposed to carbon monoxide, 2 flown to San Antonio for treatment
Austin Travis County EMS said it responded to a carbon monoxide exposure incident involving 8 patients Thursday night in northwest Austin.
How Austin Energy keeps track of medically vulnerable registry during outages
An AE spokesperson confirmed these registry members aren't classified as part of the utility provider's "critical infrastructure."
Census highlights changes in Austin’s music scene, as high costs push musicians to suburbs
Results from the 2022 Greater Austin Music Census were released Friday. The census, a community-led initiative with more than 50 partners, including KXAN, is the second completed by the city.
Austin-area cities offering tree limb, brush collections post-storm
Residents looking to clear out downed tree limbs or other brush will have the opportunity to do so through city-run collection services.
No boil water notice for City of Austin
A number of people have reached out to KXAN as well as city council members, asking about texts going around warning of an impending boil water notice.
