ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Where would the Longhorns land if the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament began now?

The next three weeks will tell not just fans, but the NCAA tournament selection committee, a lot about the Texas Longhorns. Starting on Saturday, the Longhorns enter a bruising portion of their schedule with road games against Kansas State and Kansas, getting just Sunday off between them and four of their final nine games at Moody Center. In a conference like the Big 12 this season, there are no "easy" games, either. Every time the Longhorns take the floor, it's a rock fight — figuratively speaking, of course.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning

This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy