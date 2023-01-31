The next three weeks will tell not just fans, but the NCAA tournament selection committee, a lot about the Texas Longhorns. Starting on Saturday, the Longhorns enter a bruising portion of their schedule with road games against Kansas State and Kansas, getting just Sunday off between them and four of their final nine games at Moody Center. In a conference like the Big 12 this season, there are no "easy" games, either. Every time the Longhorns take the floor, it's a rock fight — figuratively speaking, of course.

