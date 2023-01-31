Read full article on original website
WTHI
Vigo County School Corporation announces new collaborative program to help keep students safe
VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) - Making school safer for kids is a priority for Vigo County schools. There's a new collaborative campaign that's partnering the schools with local law enforcement. The Vigo County School Corporation, Vigo County sheriff Office, Terre Haute Police Department, and Vigo County prosecutors announced a new...
WTHI
Knox county students participate in Technical Trades Career Expo
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Eighty Knox County high school students gathered on Thursday to learn more about trade careers here at home. The event was put on by the Pantheon Business and Innovation Theatre and the Knox County Community Foundation. Students who may not be interested in attending college could...
WTHI
County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
WTHI
West Central Indiana could receive more money through READI 2.0
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - READI grants funded many projects throughout West Central Indiana. Here in the Wabash Valley, it helped build this Valley Professionals Community Health Center in West Terre Haute. Now, READI 2.0 is in the works. READI 2.0 is a grant program funded through the state for...
WTHI
Terre Haute city ordinance sparks some conversation in a neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A potential Terre Haute ordinance is causing some heated discussion. It would allow a group of over five unrelated people to live together. It’s proposal has become an issue with some residents. Residents of Collett Park are unsure about the ordinance. In the past...
WTHI
Vigo County bridge project goes over budget
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County bridge project will cost more than initially expected. County Engineer Larry Robbins requested a change in contract for the Fruitridge Avenue bridge projects. The commissioners approved a quantity adjustment of $15,000. Robbins said some construction items came in over budget. Work on...
WTHI
CLAY CO. REACTS TO ASCENSION ST. VINCENT CLOSURE
"My trust has been broken..." Clay Co. residents concerned about primary care office closure. Ascension St. Vincent has announced the closure of a primary care office on its Clay Campus. Now, patients are wondering where to go next.
WTHI
City ordinance could impact neighborhoods
Terre Haute City Council to discuss ordinance that could affect some homeowners. Terre Haute City Attorney Eddie Felling will propose General Ordinance No. 2, 2023 to the City Council on Thursday. It would change the city code for what is allowed in single family residential zones, or R-1 zones.
WTHI
New Duke Energy substation coming to the toad hop location, just outside West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is investing in a new substation just outside West Terre Haute. Duke Energy's toad hop substation is being replaced. It's being replaced with a smart grid system. That will allow workers to work on it by radio control. Duke eEnergy district manager...
WTHI
Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
WISH-TV
Professor claims Indiana University fired him for bringing racism to forefront
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new lawsuit says Indiana University breached its contract with a former executive vice chancellor and professor of communication, and violated First Amendment rights and their own whistleblower policy after Mark McPhail shared concerns on racism within his department. McPhail said, “The data shows that there...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
WTHI
"We need to take this step" The Edgar County courthouse will soon see several repairs, including a new roof
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Edgar County courthouse has needed serious repairs for several years. County officials are working to make repairs without taking too much of hit on taxpayers' wallets. Time is ticking, especially for the roof of the Edgar County courthouse, which is in need of a...
WTHI
SMWC to host Woods' Giving Day
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is asking the community to take part in its largest fundraising day of the year. Woods' Giving Day is happening next Tuesday. The goal for the day is to get a thousand donors to give in only 24 hours. Area businesses will be...
WTHI
Potential city ordinance could impact where you live, here's how
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A potential Terre Haute city ordinance is one step closer to approval. On Wednesday, the Vigo County Area Plan Committee gave a favorable recommendation to General Ordinance No. 2, 2023. The ordinance could change some zoning rules where you live. It would allow more than...
WTHI
College hosts its biggest fundraising day of the year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is reaching out to the community to take part in its largest fundraising day of the year. Woods Giving Day is happening February 7. The goal for the day is to get 1,000 donors to give in only 24 hours. Area businesses will...
WTHI
Arrest made in connection to 2018 armed gas station robbery in Washington, Ind.
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in a 2018 armed robbery that happened in Washington, Indiana. A warrant was issued for Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois. The arrest is in connection to a robbery at the Chuckles Gas Station on Highway 57 North in April of 2018.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Weather Advisory for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Sullivan [IN] till Jan 31, 8:00 AM EST https://t.co/C1ZETIe5lD https://t.co/cBlSOi5Khl. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow...
WTHI
Terre Haute's upcoming casino gets a new name
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The name of Terre Haute's new casino is changing. Monday, Churchill Downs announced it would be dropping the word "queen" from the name "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort." It will now be called "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." The logo will still feature...
WTHI
New southside Rural King in old KMart building delayed - here's why
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business will open up later than anticipated in Terre Haute. We first told you about rural king moving into a vacant building on the city's south side in July. The business plans to move into a portion of the old KMart building next...
