Vigo County, IN

WTHI

Knox county students participate in Technical Trades Career Expo

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Eighty Knox County high school students gathered on Thursday to learn more about trade careers here at home. The event was put on by the Pantheon Business and Innovation Theatre and the Knox County Community Foundation. Students who may not be interested in attending college could...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

West Central Indiana could receive more money through READI 2.0

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - READI grants funded many projects throughout West Central Indiana. Here in the Wabash Valley, it helped build this Valley Professionals Community Health Center in West Terre Haute. Now, READI 2.0 is in the works. READI 2.0 is a grant program funded through the state for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County bridge project goes over budget

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County bridge project will cost more than initially expected. County Engineer Larry Robbins requested a change in contract for the Fruitridge Avenue bridge projects. The commissioners approved a quantity adjustment of $15,000. Robbins said some construction items came in over budget. Work on...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

CLAY CO. REACTS TO ASCENSION ST. VINCENT CLOSURE

"My trust has been broken..." Clay Co. residents concerned about primary care office closure. Ascension St. Vincent has announced the closure of a primary care office on its Clay Campus. Now, patients are wondering where to go next.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

City ordinance could impact neighborhoods

Terre Haute City Council to discuss ordinance that could affect some homeowners. Terre Haute City Attorney Eddie Felling will propose General Ordinance No. 2, 2023 to the City Council on Thursday. It would change the city code for what is allowed in single family residential zones, or R-1 zones.
WTHI

Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

SMWC to host Woods' Giving Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is asking the community to take part in its largest fundraising day of the year. Woods' Giving Day is happening next Tuesday. The goal for the day is to get a thousand donors to give in only 24 hours. Area businesses will be...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Potential city ordinance could impact where you live, here's how

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A potential Terre Haute city ordinance is one step closer to approval. On Wednesday, the Vigo County Area Plan Committee gave a favorable recommendation to General Ordinance No. 2, 2023. The ordinance could change some zoning rules where you live. It would allow more than...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

College hosts its biggest fundraising day of the year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is reaching out to the community to take part in its largest fundraising day of the year. Woods Giving Day is happening February 7. The goal for the day is to get 1,000 donors to give in only 24 hours. Area businesses will...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Winter Weather Advisory for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Sullivan [IN] till Jan 31, 8:00 AM EST https://t.co/C1ZETIe5lD https://t.co/cBlSOi5Khl. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Terre Haute's upcoming casino gets a new name

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The name of Terre Haute's new casino is changing. Monday, Churchill Downs announced it would be dropping the word "queen" from the name "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort." It will now be called "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." The logo will still feature...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

