Jones Creek neighbors fear potential changes to golf course
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Those who call the Jones Creek Golf Course home say they’re worried about changes that may be coming to the area. Columbia County leaders are trying to ease those concerns. Jones Creek hasn’t been operating as a golf course since 2018. The course was sold,...
Paine College to play in SRP Park’s HBCU Baseball Classic
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Park announced it will host the 2nd annual HBCU Baseball Classic at the end of the month. On Feb. 21, the Paine College Lions will take on Vorhees University Tigers for a doubleheader at SRP Park. The first pitch of game one will begin...
Local student-athletes announce college plans on National Signing Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday was National Signing Day which means some of our local athletes had the opportunity to put pen to paper. It’s official. These athletes are playing the sports they love in college. Running back Jontavis Curry, who helped lead the Thomson Bulldogs to their first...
Class 2A blog: Season late, yet early for Thomson’s boys
At 13-5, the Thomson Bulldogs’ record might not stand out. Take a closer look, and they’re 7-4 in Region 4. Again, not n...
I-TEAM: Scarred by the ugly side of beauty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The owners of a local beauty school and adjoining Medi Spa are caught on camera by our I-TEAM packing up less than a week after we exposed complaints against the school. We also uncovered weak enforcement from the state of Georgia. We found both are costing...
Mauled boy gets support (and new bike) from deputies, Harlem business
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies are giving their best wishes to dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap, who’s continuing to draw support from across the CSRA and around the world. Meanwhile, 11-year-old Justin is due for more surgeries, and a local business is raising money to...
Restrooms at Diamond Lakes Park are out of service ... again
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five months after Augusta Commissioners called for changes at Diamond Lakes Parks, we’re learning the restrooms are back out of service. We went to take a look and saw dirty sinks, toilets, and trash in the restrooms. In September, Commissioner Alvin Mason told us more...
S.C. lieutenant governor visits ag school in McCormick County
McCORMICK, S.C. - Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette paid a visit to the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe on Thursday for a firsthand look at the future of agriculture in the state. En route to an event in Aiken, Lt. Gov. Evette spent about...
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for February 3
Rain tonight into early Friday. Sun will return Friday afternoon and stick around for the first half of the weekend.
Aiken Antique Show making a return this weekend
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re making plans for the upcoming weekend, the Aiken Antique Show is back. This will be the 23rd show for the Center for the Arts. The annual event is the only fundraiser for the center. Tickets are about $20 for the whole weekend. Doors...
Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
South Carolina lawmakers move forward with fentanyl fight
Nine railcars came off the track during an overnight derailment near 11th Street in Augusta.
Video shows moment shots rang out in Lakeland
Dr. Flynt talks about the challenges and rewards of leading the Columbia County school system. Ms. Luck used to dislike Social Studies. Now she shares her love of the subject with her 5th graders. Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week: local accountants …. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Chemicals for
Aiken Tech launching new nursing center to tackle shortage
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The local nursing shortage isn’t new, but there are solutions to fix it. A new 30,000-square-foot nursing building is in the works at Aiken Tech to train more nurses. We spoke with Aiken Tech leaders about how this building will help. The college received more...
Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new addition to the North Augusta Greeneway. It’s a less than a half-mile extension near the Mayfield Court neighborhood. The North Augusta Parks Recreation Department says it’s a small but important piece. Their goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta. They also want to add a connection to help with plans, plus a regional park on the country club property.
Warrenville fire spreads from vehicle to home
According to Aiken County Dispatch, Langley Volunteer Fire Department is on-scene of a structure fire along the 1000 block of Lands End Drive in Warrenville, SC, near Richardson’s Lake.
Community-made murals aim to enhance Augusta crosswalk
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Arts Council has received a grant to fund three crosswalk murals in one of Augusta’s most hazardous intersections. The murals will be community-created in the East Boundary and Telfair intersection and primarily serve working-class residents of east Augusta who must cross a multi-lane street to reach businesses, community centers and bus stops.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain is likely this evening through early Friday. Rain totals look to be near an inch for most of the CSRA. Temperatures will be cool tonight in the mid to upper 40s. Most of the rain should clear out Friday morning after 8 AM and then...
Augusta Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
Augusta Mall is a two level super-regional shopping mall in Augusta, Georgia, United States. It is one of the largest malls in the state of Georgia, and it is the largest mall in the Augusta metropolitan area. The anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Dillard's, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
Lt. Britt Dove with SLED extracted and analyzed data from Maggie’s phone
Lt. Britt Dove with SLED is called to the stand. He works in the computer crimes center. He is an expert in cell phone forensics. Lt. Britt Dove with SLED extracted and analyzed data from Maggie's phone
