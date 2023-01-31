ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion

Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
What is the hold up in the Bucks’ pursuit of Jae Crowder via trade?

The Milwaukee Bucks’ interest in trading for Jae Crowder has been there for several months now, but with the trade deadline days away, nothing has transpired. Despite Crowder sitting out, the Phoenix Suns have played the long game as they seemingly want to wait it out until the deadline clock strikes zero. They will soon have to make a huge decision and move the veteran elsewhere, as keeping him would be a disastrous move. The Bucks remain the most interested team in Crowder, but despite their persistent pursuit, there still has not been a trade. Some recent reports may have revealed why.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
Order your 2023 NBA All-Star Game gear today

With the reserves announced, official 2023 NBA All-Star Game gear is now available from the NBA Store. Check out the latest from your favorite players. It’s time to prepare for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game! Get ready to show off your fandom with all the newest NBA All-Star Game gear, including NBA All-Star Game jerseys.
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Phoenix

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Phoenix to support local Black businesses. 2. Honey Bear’s BBQ. 3. The Larder + The Delta. 4. Monroe’s Hot Chicken. 5. Ocho Rios Jerk Spot.
