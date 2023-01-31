Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening CelebrationAsh JurbergSurprise, AZ
Related
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Yardbarker
Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion
Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
Massive News About Devin Booker
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported an update on Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
What is the hold up in the Bucks’ pursuit of Jae Crowder via trade?
The Milwaukee Bucks’ interest in trading for Jae Crowder has been there for several months now, but with the trade deadline days away, nothing has transpired. Despite Crowder sitting out, the Phoenix Suns have played the long game as they seemingly want to wait it out until the deadline clock strikes zero. They will soon have to make a huge decision and move the veteran elsewhere, as keeping him would be a disastrous move. The Bucks remain the most interested team in Crowder, but despite their persistent pursuit, there still has not been a trade. Some recent reports may have revealed why.
Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, 2K team for court dedication at Chicanos Por La Causa
Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker felt right at home on the bright, colorful court Tuesday afternoon. "Let's get a ball out here and shoot," said Booker, while walking around in street clothes. Booker was part of a court dedication project ceremony at Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center in Phoenix. ...
Lakers trade rumors: Gary Trent Jr. deal must happen at reported asking price
Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors continue to swirl as the trade deadline gets closer and closer with several quality trade candidates for the team to consider. While a big Russell Westbrook trade may not be in the cards, the team can still improve its roster with a lesser move. One...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
Order your 2023 NBA All-Star Game gear today
With the reserves announced, official 2023 NBA All-Star Game gear is now available from the NBA Store. Check out the latest from your favorite players. It’s time to prepare for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game! Get ready to show off your fandom with all the newest NBA All-Star Game gear, including NBA All-Star Game jerseys.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Phoenix
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Phoenix to support local Black businesses. 2. Honey Bear’s BBQ. 3. The Larder + The Delta. 4. Monroe’s Hot Chicken. 5. Ocho Rios Jerk Spot.
Five-star USC target Dylan Raiola set to transfer high schools
Chandler quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 2024 football prospect in the country, is in the process of transferring to Phoenix Pinnacle, his father Dominic said on Monday. His younger brother Dayton, a quarterback in the 2026 class who played on the Chandler JV and varisty teams last season, will also make the same move.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
608K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0