Colorado State

AI weapons detector bound for STEM in Highlands Ranch

STEM School Highlands Ranch is taking a new step toward school safety. Gabby Easterwood reports.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
Private airport parking lot plagued huge potholes

Colorado's temperature changes are causing huge pot holes in parking lots near Denver's airport. Shaul Turner reports.
DENVER, CO
Thornton family asks for help after serious crash

A Thornton mother is struggling with her recovery after a bad vehicle crash. Greg Nieto reports.
THORNTON, CO
Teen girl hit crossing East Colfax dies

A 15-year-old girl crossing East Colfax Avenue died from her injuries, while another boy was hurt but is expected to survive.
DENVER, CO
Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase

A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
FOUNTAIN, CO
Denver Police announce new fentanyl unit

A new Denver police unit will be focused on fentanyl crimes.
ESTES PARK, CO
Backyard chicken fad worries farm sanctuary

More people are turning to backyard birding, but a local farm sanctuary is seeing more surrenders. Evan Kruegel reports.
ESTES PARK, CO
Drought monitor update

Colorado's drought sees improvements after snowy January.
DENVER, CO
Herod: Colorado law would have stopped Nichols beating

A co-sponsor of Colorado's police accountability law, state Rep. Leslie Herod, joined "Colorado Point of View" this week.
COLORADO STATE
National Ukulele Day

Did you know Feb. 2 is National Ukulele Day? Dan Daru and Cody White checked out a local shop and took a lesson together.
DENVER, CO
Man charged with overdose death of child

A man has received additional charges following the overdose death of a 14-year-old.
ESTES PARK, CO
MSU professor weighs in on surveillance balloon

The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple of days, according to officials.
ESTES PARK, CO
Denver weather: Warm-up before snow chances return

Denver's weather will heat up for the next few days, climbing close to 50 degrees by Friday. Snow chances hit the metro again next week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
How to stay safe while skiing and snowboarding

Talya Cunningham sat down with an expert to learn about staying safe in the high country.
DENVER, CO
Denver weather: Sunshine and 40s

The sun is back and ready to melt the snow.
DENVER, CO
Mom killed in crash vowed to help stop drunk drivers

Family and friends are forced to say goodbye to their loved one, Kathy Rothman, who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver nearly two weeks ago while driving for Uber. Talya Cunningham reports.
ESTES PARK, CO
Another round of Denver e-bike rebates claimed

Evan Kruegel spoke with an e-bike seller, who said e-bikes are selling more than manual ones.
DENVER, CO
Read Airbnb, Vrbo listings carefully to avoid disputes

Planning to travel? Read the fine print, especially if you rent host properties like Airbnb and Vrbo. Shaul Turner reports.
COLORADO STATE
Apartment complex residents displaced after fire

This is the second fire to occur in three months at the complex. Andrea Henderson reports.
COLORADO STATE

