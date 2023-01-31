Read full article on original website
AI weapons detector bound for STEM in Highlands Ranch
STEM School Highlands Ranch is taking a new step toward school safety. Gabby Easterwood reports. AI weapons detector bound for STEM in Highlands Ranch. STEM School Highlands Ranch is taking a new step toward school safety. Gabby Easterwood reports. Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase. A police officer...
Private airport parking lot plagued huge potholes
Colorado’s temperature changes are causing huge pot holes in parking lots near Denver’s airport. Shaul Turner reports. Colorado’s temperature changes are causing huge pot holes in parking lots near Denver’s airport. Shaul Turner reports. Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase. A police officer fell...
Thornton family asks for help after serious crash
A Thornton mother is struggling with her recovery after a bad vehicle crash. Greg Nieto reports. A Thornton mother is struggling with her recovery after a bad vehicle crash. Greg Nieto reports. Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge...
Teen girl hit crossing East Colfax dies
A 15-year-old girl crossing East Colfax Avenue died from her injuries, while another boy was hurt but is expected to survive. A 15-year-old girl crossing East Colfax Avenue died from her injuries, while another boy was hurt but is expected to survive. Denver weather: Warmer heading into the weekend. Denver...
Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase
A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
Denver Police announce new fentanyl unit
A new Denver police unit will be focused on fentanyl crimes. A new Denver police unit will be focused on fentanyl crimes. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports. Frozen Dead Guy...
Backyard chicken fad worries farm sanctuary
More people are turning to backyard birding, but a local farm sanctuary is seeing more surrenders. Evan Kruegel reports. More people are turning to backyard birding, but a local farm sanctuary is seeing more surrenders. Evan Kruegel reports. Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase. A police officer fell...
Drought monitor update
Colorado's drought sees improvements after snowy January. Colorado's drought sees improvements after snowy January. Denver and the Front Range will have mostly sunny skies Friday with highs near 50 at DIA and the middle 50s near the Foothills. ‘Job Application Fairness Act’ introduced to Senate. The act would remove...
Herod: Colorado law would have stopped Nichols beating
A co-sponsor of Colorado's police accountability law, state Rep. Leslie Herod, joined “Colorado Point of View” this week. Herod: Colorado law would have stopped Nichols beating. A co-sponsor of Colorado's police accountability law, state Rep. Leslie Herod, joined “Colorado Point of View” this week. Officer falls...
National Ukulele Day
Did you know Feb. 2 is National Ukulele Day? Dan Daru and Cody White checked out a local shop and took a lesson together. Did you know Feb. 2 is National Ukulele Day? Dan Daru and Cody White checked out a local shop and took a lesson together. Denver Police...
Man charged with overdose death of child
A man has received additional charges following the overdose death of a 14-year-old. A man has received additional charges following the overdose death of a 14-year-old. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
MSU professor weighs in on surveillance balloon
The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple of days, according to officials. The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple of days, according to officials. Officer falls...
Denver weather: Warm-up before snow chances return
Denver's weather will heat up for the next few days, climbing close to 50 degrees by Friday. Snow chances hit the metro again next week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver weather: Warm-up before snow chances return. Denver's weather will heat up for the next few days, climbing close to 50...
How to stay safe while skiing and snowboarding
Talya Cunningham sat down with an expert to learn about staying safe in the high country. Talya Cunningham sat down with an expert to learn about staying safe in the high country. Officers kill suspect during Littleton traffic stop. One person was killed after an officer-involved shooting in Littleton early...
Denver weather: Sunshine and 40s
The sun is back and ready to melt the snow. The sun is back and ready to melt the snow. Officers kill suspect during Littleton traffic stop. One person was killed after an officer-involved shooting in Littleton early Thursday morning. Jim Hooley reports. Water main break creates large hole in...
Mom killed in crash vowed to help stop drunk drivers
Family and friends are forced to say goodbye to their loved one, Kathy Rothman, who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver nearly two weeks ago while driving for Uber. Talya Cunningham reports. Mom killed in crash vowed to help stop drunk drivers. Family and friends are forced...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Another round of Denver e-bike rebates claimed
Evan Kruegel spoke with an e-bike seller, who said e-bikes are selling more than manual ones. Evan Kruegel spoke with an e-bike seller, who said e-bikes are selling more than manual ones. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver Water crews are working a large water main...
Read Airbnb, Vrbo listings carefully to avoid disputes
Planning to travel? Read the fine print, especially if you rent host properties like Airbnb and Vrbo. Shaul Turner reports. Read Airbnb, Vrbo listings carefully to avoid disputes. Planning to travel? Read the fine print, especially if you rent host properties like Airbnb and Vrbo. Shaul Turner reports. National Ukulele...
Apartment complex residents displaced after fire
This is the second fire to occur in three months at the complex. Andrea Henderson reports. This is the second fire to occur in three months at the complex. Andrea Henderson reports. Colorado won’t keep COVID emergency longer than feds. President Joe Biden intends to end the COVID-19 emergency...
