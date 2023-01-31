Read full article on original website
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas rescued a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX.
Earlier today, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas was involved in a USFWS-approved rescue of a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX. The eaglet, nicknamed “Boots” by the property owner of the nesting site, was rescued after nest cam footage showed him to be struggling to sit up and move around in the nest, impairing his chances for survival. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ THE REST>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/houston-spcas-wildlife-center-of-texas-rescued-a-nestling-bald-eagle-from-a-nest-in-webster-tx.
Family's home burns and dog dies in fire, Deer Park officials say
Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished at about midnight and that two dogs and one cat were saved, but unfortunately, one other dog did not make it. No one else was hurt.
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
cw39.com
Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
Pasadena homeowners plan to rebuild -- not move -- in wake of tornado damage
PASADENA, Texas — One family has no plans to fly the coop after last Tuesday’s tornado caused significant damage to their home. "This is the first day that they’re going to rip out my house,” homeowner Maria Palma said. Palma said she plans to rebuild the...
fox26houston.com
Thieves burglarizing vehicles by the dozen in Houston apartment parking areas
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a new crime trend in Houston involving car break-ins. So far this week, HPD has responded to four apartment complexes where thieves smashed windows to dozens of cars. "In the last week, we’ve had about four [apartments] that I know of for sure, where...
Houston Zoo's nocturnal dinner party lets you feast with the beasts
The annual after dark zoo bash will be held this year on April 14.
NW Houston man mauled to death when neighbor's dogs got through his fence, HPD says
Police believe the victim was trying to protect his own dog from the aggressive canines when he was killed.
Houston METRO bus stop death under investigation in Chinatown area
Authorities are looking into whether exposure to the 40-degree elements on Thursday played a role.
Woman pinned inside Alvin clothing store fitting room when driver crashes into building
The driver said she experienced brake failure, but investigators could not find evidence supporting her claim, officials said. The case will be handed to a grand jury.
Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say
Police were able to make an arrest a couple of days after a woman was killed inside the home she was hired to clean.
'I love that dog' | Officer fights through tornado to rescue K-9 partner from patrol unit
DEER PARK, Texas — One week after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Deer Park, survivors reliving the terrifying moments including a Deer Park police officer who ran out mid-tornado to help rescue his K-9 partner. Officer Joel Nitchman has been side by side with narcotics K-9 Roni since 2018....
HPD looking for 4 suspects after 18-year-old worker shot in N. Houston Family Dollar
The 18-year-old was shot in the chin during the Jan. 16 robbery, reportedly by one of four suspects whom the police said they are now searching for.
CenterPoint sends crews to help those left in the dark across Texas, company says
HOUSTON — Dozens of CenterPoint workers from Houston were sent Friday to help our neighbors in Austin get power back from the winter storm. Austin is by far the hardest hit with some 150,000 customers, including homes and businesses, that were still in the dark Friday morning as temperatures rested in the 30s.
fox26houston.com
Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: 4 shot at Texas City apartment, dogs maul man to death in Acres Homes, Santa Fe HS shooter still not competent to stand trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Four people were shot at the Savan Villas apartments in Texas City, off the Lowry Expressway, on Wednesday. Two children were there at the time, but we’re told they were unharmed. One...
Looters steal from Pasadena resident's home, destroyed in last week's EF3 tornado
A woman, who ABC13 helped reunite with her dog, Coco, told Eyewitness News it feels like every time she moves one step forward, something pushes her two steps back.
Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say
The woman told officials she ran down the steps near the bayou to get help after being robbed, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.
'They destroyed it' | Woman calls for city of Galveston to pay for damage done to home during SWAT raid
GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston family is demanding answers after their home was damaged in a SWAT raid last month. On Wednesday, the family and their attorneys asked for the city of Galveston to pay for the damages and publicly apologize for the raid. They want those things done by Friday.
