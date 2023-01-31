ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Citrus County Chronicle

Nets' Kyrie Irving requests trade, according to reports

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade, according to ESPN and The Athletic. Irving made the request after talks about a new contract did not go to his liking, the news outlets reported Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

WNBA free agent Azurá Stevens signs with Los Angeles

Azurá Stevens is heading west, signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced Friday. The 6-foot-6 free agent forward won a WNBA title with the Chicago Sky in 2021 and has averaged 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in her career.
LOS ANGELES, CA

