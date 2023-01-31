ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Reg CF: 2022 Delivered a Decline for Investment Crowdfunding as Economy Slowed, But Expectations Going Forward are Bullish

Both private and public markets slowed dramatically during 2022. While the year started off relatively positive, the realities of persistent (and not transitory) inflation hit everyone hard. This, combined with geopolitical challenges such as Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine and China’s chest pounding, pushed investors to go risk off. As the US Federal Reserve drove rates higher, people moved their money to more mundane products. Private markets raising capital under various exemptions dropped.
crowdfundinsider.com

Monzo Bank Tops 7 Million Customers, Annualized Revenue at £440 Million

Monzo, a top digital bank serving the UK and the US, has surpassed seven million customers, according to an investor update posted on the Monzo community forum. The post indicates that Monzo has been growing by 150,000 new account sign-ups each month, with 350,000 customers signing up for either the Monzo Plus or Monzo Premium tiers. Approximately 200,000 business customers now utilize the digital bank.
crowdfundinsider.com

HSBC Is Looking for Digital Asset, Tokenization Professionals

The crypto-asset industry might have been struggling during the past year, however, global banking institution HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) is looking to enhance its expertise in the area, advertising for senior digital assets and tokenization professionals. The new roles, both at HSBC‘s Global Private Banking and Wealth (GPBW) business and both...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Mayfair Cash Account Launches with 4.02% APY, Automated Treasury Management

Mayfair, a Fintech startup backed by Tiger Global and Amity Ventures, is helping companies put “every last idle dollar to work.”. Its clients avoid “the price and liquidity risks of financial products typically marketed to businesses, and can take advantage of automated cash management to earn 4.02% APY.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Varo Bank to

Varo Bank, the first Fintech to receive a federal bank charter and become a regulated digital-only bank, continues to lose money as it pursues its mission of improving the financial health of its customers. A document recently filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency indicates that Varo...
crowdfundinsider.com

European Investment Bank (EIB) Issues Digital Bond in Pound Sterling

The European Investment Bank (EIB) priced its first ever £50 million digital bond using a combination of private and public blockchains operated and accessed via HSBC Orion – the bank’s tokenization platform. It follows the recently adopted Luxembourg legal framework tailored “to allow for the issuance, transfer,...
crowdfundinsider.com

Traditional Money Management Tools Fall Short of Client Expectations: Report

Personetics, the global leader in financial data-driven customer engagement, released a report titled “Spotlight on North America: Banks and Credit Unions Need to Promote Customers’ Financial Well-Being.”. The report, based “on a study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Personetics, details the opportunities and challenges associated with...
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Looks to Support Innovation as HM Treasury Plans to Regulate Crypto, Launches Consultation Seeking Industry Input

The UK government has announced its intent to “robustly regulate crypto-asset activities.” In recent years, the UK has expressed its intent to become a crypto hub – supporting innovation while crafting a regime that provides sufficient consumer protections and transparency. The goal is to deliver on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan to grow the economy while enabling innovation. Crypto assets will be regulated similarly to traditional financial offerings.
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Digital Bank Zopa Secures £75M to Accelerate Growth in 2023

Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in order “to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank.”. The deal cements and markedly “enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors.”. The proceeds from the...
crowdfundinsider.com

CFPB Guns for Credit Card Late Fees: Aims to Slash by $9 Billion a Year

The credit card business is a good one as this type of credit typically charges outlandish rates as well as silly fees. Today, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is specifically targeting late fees charged to consumers as it proposes a reul that aims to cut these fees by up to $9 billion a year – making “over the top late fee amounts” illegal.
crowdfundinsider.com

Cowbell, a Cyber Insurance Provider for SMEs, Introduces Cowbell Academy

Cowbell, the provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced the launch of Cowbell Academy, a unique institution that “offers insurance agents and brokers lessons on cyber insurance.”. The program “includes general classes such as Cyber Insurance 101, assessments to help brokers evaluate their level of...
crowdfundinsider.com

Binance, Mastercard Introduce Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil

Binance and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) are excited to announce the launch of Binance Card in Brazil. Brazil is among “the top ten markets for Binance globally and becomes the second country in Latin America to have the product, following its release last year in Argentina.”. The prepaid card is...
crowdfundinsider.com

Embedded Banking Fintech Treasury Prime Announces $40M in Series C Funding

Treasury Prime, an embedded banking software platform, announced it raised $40 million in Series C funding. The investment round was “led by BAM Elevate with investment from The Banc Funds Company and Invicta as well as continued participation from Series B investors Deciens, QED and SaaStr.”. With this latest...
crowdfundinsider.com

Checkout.com Looks to Challenge Stripe, Makes Leadership Changes in the US

Checkout.com announced leadership changes described as a “significant step” in its expansion in the US as it aims to challenge market leader Stripe. Based in London, Checkout.com launched in 2012, becoming an authorized payment institution. and then an electronic money institution (EMI) in 2017. In 2022, Checkout.com raised $1 billion in Series D funding at a $40 billion valuation. Now North America is in the Fintechs sights.
crowdfundinsider.com

PayPal to Reduce Global Workforce by Around 2,000 Full-Time Employees

The following message was shared with PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) employees recently by President and CEO Dan Schulman. Dan noted that over the past year, PayPal made significant progress in “strengthening and reshaping their company to address the challenging macro-economic environment while continuing to invest to meet their customers’ needs.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy