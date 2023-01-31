Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Reg CF: 2022 Delivered a Decline for Investment Crowdfunding as Economy Slowed, But Expectations Going Forward are Bullish
Both private and public markets slowed dramatically during 2022. While the year started off relatively positive, the realities of persistent (and not transitory) inflation hit everyone hard. This, combined with geopolitical challenges such as Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine and China’s chest pounding, pushed investors to go risk off. As the US Federal Reserve drove rates higher, people moved their money to more mundane products. Private markets raising capital under various exemptions dropped.
crowdfundinsider.com
Monzo Bank Tops 7 Million Customers, Annualized Revenue at £440 Million
Monzo, a top digital bank serving the UK and the US, has surpassed seven million customers, according to an investor update posted on the Monzo community forum. The post indicates that Monzo has been growing by 150,000 new account sign-ups each month, with 350,000 customers signing up for either the Monzo Plus or Monzo Premium tiers. Approximately 200,000 business customers now utilize the digital bank.
crowdfundinsider.com
HSBC Is Looking for Digital Asset, Tokenization Professionals
The crypto-asset industry might have been struggling during the past year, however, global banking institution HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) is looking to enhance its expertise in the area, advertising for senior digital assets and tokenization professionals. The new roles, both at HSBC‘s Global Private Banking and Wealth (GPBW) business and both...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Mayfair Cash Account Launches with 4.02% APY, Automated Treasury Management
Mayfair, a Fintech startup backed by Tiger Global and Amity Ventures, is helping companies put “every last idle dollar to work.”. Its clients avoid “the price and liquidity risks of financial products typically marketed to businesses, and can take advantage of automated cash management to earn 4.02% APY.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Varo Bank to
Varo Bank, the first Fintech to receive a federal bank charter and become a regulated digital-only bank, continues to lose money as it pursues its mission of improving the financial health of its customers. A document recently filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency indicates that Varo...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Investment Bank (EIB) Issues Digital Bond in Pound Sterling
The European Investment Bank (EIB) priced its first ever £50 million digital bond using a combination of private and public blockchains operated and accessed via HSBC Orion – the bank’s tokenization platform. It follows the recently adopted Luxembourg legal framework tailored “to allow for the issuance, transfer,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Traditional Money Management Tools Fall Short of Client Expectations: Report
Personetics, the global leader in financial data-driven customer engagement, released a report titled “Spotlight on North America: Banks and Credit Unions Need to Promote Customers’ Financial Well-Being.”. The report, based “on a study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Personetics, details the opportunities and challenges associated with...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Looks to Support Innovation as HM Treasury Plans to Regulate Crypto, Launches Consultation Seeking Industry Input
The UK government has announced its intent to “robustly regulate crypto-asset activities.” In recent years, the UK has expressed its intent to become a crypto hub – supporting innovation while crafting a regime that provides sufficient consumer protections and transparency. The goal is to deliver on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan to grow the economy while enabling innovation. Crypto assets will be regulated similarly to traditional financial offerings.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Digital Bank Zopa Secures £75M to Accelerate Growth in 2023
Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in order “to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank.”. The deal cements and markedly “enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors.”. The proceeds from the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Top Fintech VC QED Investors Hires Singapore Based Principal to Focus on Southeast Asia Market
QED Investors has appointed Melissa Ho as its lead in Southeast Asia as the Fintech VC focuses on the hot Asian market. QED is one of the leading Fintech venture capital firms in the world. Ho, based in Singapore, will be looking for Fintech firms across stages with an emphasis on early-stage companies.
crowdfundinsider.com
CFPB Guns for Credit Card Late Fees: Aims to Slash by $9 Billion a Year
The credit card business is a good one as this type of credit typically charges outlandish rates as well as silly fees. Today, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is specifically targeting late fees charged to consumers as it proposes a reul that aims to cut these fees by up to $9 billion a year – making “over the top late fee amounts” illegal.
crowdfundinsider.com
Stealth Bank Wise: In Q3 FY 2023, Transfer Volume Rocked by 28% Versus Year Prior Quarter, Highly Profitable
Wise (LSE:WISE), a global transfers and payment platform that is also an emerging neobank, says that in Q3 FY 2023 its 5.8 million customers moved 28% volume or £26.4 billion, in comparison to the same quarter year prior. Wise said that for its third consecutive quarter, more than 50%...
crowdfundinsider.com
Cowbell, a Cyber Insurance Provider for SMEs, Introduces Cowbell Academy
Cowbell, the provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced the launch of Cowbell Academy, a unique institution that “offers insurance agents and brokers lessons on cyber insurance.”. The program “includes general classes such as Cyber Insurance 101, assessments to help brokers evaluate their level of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance, Mastercard Introduce Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil
Binance and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) are excited to announce the launch of Binance Card in Brazil. Brazil is among “the top ten markets for Binance globally and becomes the second country in Latin America to have the product, following its release last year in Argentina.”. The prepaid card is...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: India’s BharatX, Snitch to Offer “SnitchPay”, Consumers Empowered with a Buy Now Pay Later Option
BharatX, an emerging white labelled credit enabler for e-commerce merchants, has announced its partnership with Snitch – an online men’s clothing brand to offer buy now pay later services. Through the “SnitchPay” feature powered by BharatX, customers will be able “to pay for their purchases in three instalments,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Embedded Banking Fintech Treasury Prime Announces $40M in Series C Funding
Treasury Prime, an embedded banking software platform, announced it raised $40 million in Series C funding. The investment round was “led by BAM Elevate with investment from The Banc Funds Company and Invicta as well as continued participation from Series B investors Deciens, QED and SaaStr.”. With this latest...
crowdfundinsider.com
Strike Expands “Send Globally” to the Philippines, Providing Lightning-Fast Money Transfers
Strike, which claims to be the world’s “leading” digital payments platform built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced the expansion of its “Send Globally” product to the Philippines. Send Globally now “enables fast, secure, and low-cost money transfers between the U.S. and the Philippines, revolutionizing...
crowdfundinsider.com
Checkout.com Looks to Challenge Stripe, Makes Leadership Changes in the US
Checkout.com announced leadership changes described as a “significant step” in its expansion in the US as it aims to challenge market leader Stripe. Based in London, Checkout.com launched in 2012, becoming an authorized payment institution. and then an electronic money institution (EMI) in 2017. In 2022, Checkout.com raised $1 billion in Series D funding at a $40 billion valuation. Now North America is in the Fintechs sights.
crowdfundinsider.com
As Anticipated, Federal Reserve Raises Rates by 25 Basis Points, Markets Pause – Then Rally
As was widely anticipated, today, the US Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point increase to its benchmark rate as it continues to battle nagging inflation that has imperiled the economy. The vote by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) was unanimous in its decision. The statement issued by the...
crowdfundinsider.com
PayPal to Reduce Global Workforce by Around 2,000 Full-Time Employees
The following message was shared with PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) employees recently by President and CEO Dan Schulman. Dan noted that over the past year, PayPal made significant progress in “strengthening and reshaping their company to address the challenging macro-economic environment while continuing to invest to meet their customers’ needs.”
Comments / 0