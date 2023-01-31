ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

3 members of Dayton Fire Department promoted in formal ceremony

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago

Three members of the Dayton Fire Department were promoted in a formal ceremony at Dayton City Hall Monday.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton promotes 3 firefighters following years of dedicated service

Christopher Bonner was promoted to captain while both Michael Johnson and Nicholas Temple were each promoted to lieutenant.

Dayton Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette administered the oath while Dayton Fire Department Director and Chief Jeff Lykins provided remarks.

Bonner started his career as a paramedic in 2011 before advancing to firefighter and paramedic in 2013 and serving at Fire Station 18. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2019.

Johnson began his career in 2012 as a paramedic before advancing to firefighter/paramedic in 2016. He has been assigned at Fire Stations 13, 14 and 4.

Temple started his career in 2016 and served the majority of his career at Fire Station 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LVi7_0kWv0JwA00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Springfield raises pay for police officers: How to apply

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield is raising compensation for police officers to encourage both recruitment and retention rates. According to a release by the city of Springfield, new officers will begin at $30.58 an hour, nearly $5 more than the previous pay of $25.76. Top pay for officers has been raised from […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

House fire prompts fire crews to respond in Xenia

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews received a report that a house was on fire in Xenia on Thursday. According to Xenia Dispatch, the dispatch center received a call at 6:26 p.m. to respond to a fire at a home on Thursday in the 1700 block of Rockwell Drive. Authorities say as of 8:35 p.m., […]
XENIA, OH
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Springfield (OH) Using ARPA Funds to Build Four Fire Stations for $18M

Jan. 31—The City of Springfield spent nearly $6 million of its $44.2 million allocation of American Rescue Plan funds in 2022 toward projects that officials believe will provide tangible benefits to residents. City spokesperson Valerie Lough said the city’s planned expenditures all fall within five categories: building four new...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton celebrates raising of African American Flag

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The community gathered at Dayton City Hall Wednesday to celebrate the raising of the African American Flag. Kweku Larry Franklin Crowe, co-convener of the Dayton Africana Elders Council, said the red, black and green flag is a rallying point for Black people around the world to look out for their interests.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

On this date: The First Street Fire of 1900 destroyed the city block where the Dayton Dragons stadium now stands

On Feb. 1, 1900, Dayton experienced what could be the largest fire in the city’s history. The blaze started at the in the Leaf Tobacco Warehouses of J.P. Wolf & Son at the northwest corner of First and Foundry streets. Foundry ran north to south starting at First Street and cut through an area where the Dayton Dragons stadium and plaza now stand.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Women's locker room incident at area YMCA stirs controversy

XENIA, Ohio — A 31-year-old from Fairborn faces three counts of public indecency for an incident inside the Xenia YMCA. On all of the police reports and court documents obtained by WLWT, the suspect is listed as a male named Darren Glines, but, according to police reports, Glines claimed to be a woman when Glines reportedly exposed private parts.
XENIA, OH
dayton.com

Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights

Wat Da Pho, a Beavercreek Vietnamese Restaurant, is opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer with a twist. Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le, told Dayton.com the new location will be an express version of their current restaurant concept. “We plan to...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
wyso.org

Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing

Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
110K+
Followers
155K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy