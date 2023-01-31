3 members of Dayton Fire Department promoted in formal ceremony

Three members of the Dayton Fire Department were promoted in a formal ceremony at Dayton City Hall Monday.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton promotes 3 firefighters following years of dedicated service

Christopher Bonner was promoted to captain while both Michael Johnson and Nicholas Temple were each promoted to lieutenant.

Dayton Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette administered the oath while Dayton Fire Department Director and Chief Jeff Lykins provided remarks.

Bonner started his career as a paramedic in 2011 before advancing to firefighter and paramedic in 2013 and serving at Fire Station 18. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2019.

Johnson began his career in 2012 as a paramedic before advancing to firefighter/paramedic in 2016. He has been assigned at Fire Stations 13, 14 and 4.

Temple started his career in 2016 and served the majority of his career at Fire Station 4.