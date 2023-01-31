Read full article on original website
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
Family's home burns and dog dies in fire, Deer Park officials say
Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished at about midnight and that two dogs and one cat were saved, but unfortunately, one other dog did not make it. No one else was hurt.
HPD looking for 4 suspects after 18-year-old worker shot in N. Houston Family Dollar
The 18-year-old was shot in the chin during the Jan. 16 robbery, reportedly by one of four suspects whom the police said they are now searching for.
Texas man arrested in connection with death of woman at newly built home
A Texas man was arrested in connection with the slaying of a woman who was found inside a newly built home near Galveston, authorities said.
Deer Park, Pasadena Tornado Recovery Resources
Recovering from a natural disaster like last week's tornado can be emotionally stressful. We are with you as you continue to assess the damage and begin to take steps to rebuild; We have put together this list of free resources. We hope the information will alleviate some of your worries.
Houston woman rescued as a baby from NW Houston school more than 40 years ago shares her story
On Feb. 14, 1982, a newborn girl was found outside of M.C. Williams Middle School in northwest Houston. Now, more than 40 years later, we helped her connect with the pair who found her.
Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas rescued a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX.
Earlier today, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas was involved in a USFWS-approved rescue of a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX. The eaglet, nicknamed “Boots” by the property owner of the nesting site, was rescued after nest cam footage showed him to be struggling to sit up and move around in the nest, impairing his chances for survival. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ THE REST>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/houston-spcas-wildlife-center-of-texas-rescued-a-nestling-bald-eagle-from-a-nest-in-webster-tx.
Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say
Police were able to make an arrest a couple of days after a woman was killed inside the home she was hired to clean.
HPD: Suspect asks random driver for ride to Houston school after police shooting
The school went on lockdown for a few hours after officials were notified that the suspect was inside the school. HISD's police chief said the suspect is a student.
Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say
Maria Rios' body was found at a new house on Green Jay Lane. Police said her company had been contracted to clean the house when it was finished.
Woman pinned inside Alvin clothing store fitting room when driver crashes into building
The driver said she experienced brake failure, but investigators could not find evidence supporting her claim, officials said. The case will be handed to a grand jury.
Pasadena homeowners plan to rebuild -- not move -- in wake of tornado damage
PASADENA, Texas — One family has no plans to fly the coop after last Tuesday’s tornado caused significant damage to their home. "This is the first day that they’re going to rip out my house,” homeowner Maria Palma said. Palma said she plans to rebuild the...
Bond set at more than $1M for teen accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in trunk of car
HOUSTON — On Thursday, a judge set bond at more than $1 million for an Humble teen accused of killing his mom and putting her body in the trunk of a car. Tyler Roenz was arrested in Nebraska back in October after a chase and crash. He was then extradited back to Harris County in the strangulation and beating death of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, his mother. Her body was found in the trunk of the car he was driving when he wrecked.
Woman calls for City of Galveston to pay for damage done to home during SWAT raid
Erika Rios and her attorney asked for the City of Galveston to pay for damage done to her home and publicly apologize for the raid. They want it done by Friday.
Houston high school placed on lockdown after suspect runs inside
The suspect caught a ride to the campus after asking a random driver, police said. Two other people were arrested in connection to this incident.
Suspect wanted for allegedly taking more than $800 in wine bottles from H-E-B in Montgomery County
While the current incident happened at the H-E-B on Rayford Road, authorities said the suspect is believed to have been involved in similar thefts throughout the Houston and Austin areas.
'They destroyed it' | Woman calls for city of Galveston to pay for damage done to home during SWAT raid
GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston family is demanding answers after their home was damaged in a SWAT raid last month. On Wednesday, the family and their attorneys asked for the city of Galveston to pay for the damages and publicly apologize for the raid. They want those things done by Friday.
Video shows wanted driver run homeless woman over during dispute with man in Spring Branch, HPD says
Do you recognize this vehicle? Police said the driver was aiming for a man he was in a fight with when he struck a homeless woman who was an innocent bystander.
Thieves burglarizing vehicles by the dozen in Houston apartment parking areas
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a new crime trend in Houston involving car break-ins. So far this week, HPD has responded to four apartment complexes where thieves smashed windows to dozens of cars. "In the last week, we’ve had about four [apartments] that I know of for sure, where...
