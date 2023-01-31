Read full article on original website
One person sent to the hospital after crash in Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County. The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on the Exit four off-ramp of Route 29 in Plymouth Township. Emergency responders say one person was thrown from the car. State police are investigating...
State Police looking for Red Lobster wallet thieves in Lycoming County
Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant. State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout...
Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
Firefighters Responding to Working House Fire in Pottsville
UPDATE (4:16pm) - Fire marked under control.
Man thrown off vehicle hood during road rage incident
Williamsport, Pa. — Responding to a man's distress call over being followed, Williamsport Police Officers quickly learned the caller himself was the man responsible for the most serious offense, according to witnesses. Reports of a road rage incident at the Sheetz on Maynard Street reached police on Jan. 25 just after 9 a.m. According to witnesses, the victim of an alleged assault followed Christian Michael Mundell, 47, of Williamsport into...
Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase. According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to […]
Police: Coal Township fire may be arson
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Investigators believe a fire earlier this week in Northumberland County could be a case of arson. The two-alarm fire started around noon on Monday at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township. No one was injured in those flames. Coal Township...
Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
Hazleton Area Crash Log
HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – The following is a round-up of vehicle accidents handled by State Police in the Hazleton area. A single vehicle accident occurred just before 5am Jan. 27 in the Humboldt section of Hazle Township. Troopers said Kelvin Pagan, 19, of Hazleton, was headed east on...
Pa. man shot dog three times, left it for dead: police
A driver who found a dog lying under some bushes in Clinton County on Monday thought she had been hit by a car. Authorities later learned the dog had been tied to a tree, shot and left for dead 10 days before she was found. Tips provided to the Clinton...
Man charged with harassing police officer
Northumberland, Pa. — A local pastor ingored warnings from a police officer, and allegedly continued to call and harrass that officer, which eventually led to charges. Calls to the Northumberland Police Station began when Matthew Joseph Fischl, 49, and his ex-girlfriend both reported harassment at approximately 2:31 a.m. on Dec. 31. Due to the fact neither would budge on who was harassing who, Northumberland Police Officer Edward Cope said both...
Fire wrecks Northumberland County home
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
Borough man facing drug, threat charges after March standoff in Shen. Heights
SHENANDOAH HEIGHTS – A South White Street man is facing felony drug and misdemeanor threat charges after a standoff in this West Mahanoy Township village last March. Trooper Nicholas Reese of the State Police at Frackville filed charges Friday against Joshua D. Taylor, 24, of 128 South White Street for the March 9, 2022 incident.
14-year-old with loaded firearm in Lehigh Valley high school is charged, police say
An Allentown teenager faces charges after he was found in possession of a loaded firearm Wednesday afternoon at Dieruff High School, city police report. Allentown School District administrators received information about 1:15 p.m. that a student inside the high school was in possession of a firearm, police Capt. Christopher Diehl said in a news release.
Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say
PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
Monroe County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday. Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol. Sargent faces assault,...
Train derailment in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight Monday near Route 54 in Rush Township. There's no word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of...
Woman struck by car in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
“Irate” man scratches woman over shrimp
KULPMONT BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Sunbury was issued a citation after police say he harassed a woman because there “was no shrimp to go with his dinner.” Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened on January 20th in the 1230 block of Scott Street when a 45-year-old man became angry after […]
Woman rescued from Locust Gap blaze
LOCUST GAP, Northumberland County – A woman was rescued from her burning home in this Mount Carmel Township village late Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the area of 2nd and Railroad Streets in Locust Gap around 10:30pm for a reported house fire. Crews arrived to find a well-involved duplex...
