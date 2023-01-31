ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

No. 11 Baylor Falls at No. 10 Texas, Six-Game Win Streak Snapped

By Drake Toll
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLKO6_0kWv04mW00

No. 11 Baylor Men's Basketball (16-6, 5-4) fell to No. 10 Texas (18-4, 7-2) in Austin after shooting just 37%, losing to the Longhorns 76-71.

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Baylor has an impeccably bad shooting performance but kept things close. It's a tale as old as time, but close was not enough in this one.

At the break, Texas led 38-36 thanks to another slow shooting start for the Bears. Keynote George, Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer combined to go just 8-23 from the floor in the first half as the team shot 39%.

Texas also shot 11 free throws to Baylor’s four in the opening 20 minutes and led the battle on the boards 22-15. So, what kept the Bears in it?

Volume shooting. Baylor forced seven turnovers and took 10 more shots than the Longhorns. Scott Drew's team also canned four more threes than the Burnt Orange to keep the game tight.

Opening the second half, the scoring somehow got worse. At the 12-minute mark, the Bears had just two (2) total field goals and six points in the period. Again, somehow the game was still within only seven points. The defense was doing enough to stay in it.

Though the Bears trailed by just three with under 20 seconds to go, George launched a prayer that didn't go and this one ended at 76-71 to snap the win streak.

Baylor went 8-26 from three. This team is dying by the long ball. Being outscored 30-6 in bench points doesn't help either.

