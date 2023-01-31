Raptors, Suns Executives Seen Chatting as Trade Chips Star in Showcase Game

The Toronto Raptors saw Gary Trent Jr and Fred VanVleet star as the trade deadline nears and talks with the Phoenix Suns intensify

Let's just say, there's a reason Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster have been traveling with the Toronto Raptors lately and it's not just for an up-close look at this roster.

There are less than two weeks to go before the NBA trade deadline and the evaluation process is still underway. By all accounts, Toronto has yet to make a final decision regarding a path forward on Feb. 9, but decisions are coming and the conversations are beginning.

What exactly were Ujiri and Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones talking about as cameras picked up the two walking toward the locker room tunnel prior to Monday's 114-106 loss in Phoenix? The truth is, it could have been anything. But there's no doubt it's helpful having face-to-face conversations with rival executives, especially ones who have repeatedly been linked to Raptors players .

O.G. Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr. have all been connected to Phoenix over the past week or so and it's not hard to see why. Phoenix is good, but not quite as good as last year. Chris Paul has taken a step back, Deandre Ayton hasn't quite taken a big step forward despite his big contract, and an injury to Devin Booker had the Suns just one game above .500 coming into Monday.

On the Anunoby front, things are a little complicated. He's the easiest fit and someone who could slide into the starting lineup on virtually every contending team without a hiccup. However, a left wrist injury he suffered last Friday has him sidelined until at least Feb. 8 and potentially longer. What exactly that means for his trade value is anyone's guess.

VanVleet's situation and Phoenix's interest is almost as perplexing. The 28-year-old point guard would be a great fit for the Suns if not for the fact that they already have an undersized veteran point guard of their own.

But VanVleet, if traded, is going to help someone a ton. He showed as much Monday, for the second straight game, keeping the Raptors around all night with a 24-point, nine-assist outing.

He's been a much-improved playmaker this season, especially on the drive. He opened the game with a savvy dump-off pass to Precious Achiuwa, swung an extra pass to Chris Boucher for three, and sucked the defense in before throwing a kick-out to Gary Trent Jr. for three.

On a better team, VanVleet's life would be even easier. He can still do it with the best of 'em, slithering his way into the paint for buckets and nailing mid-range jumpers, fighting through contact, or nailing pull-up jumpers as he did late in the third to pull the Raptors even at 80. But ideally, VanVleet isn't a secondary scoring option. Phoenix, for example, could have him slide down the latter, playing a tertiary role on a team with championship aspirations.

Gary Trent Jr. probably makes the most sense for Phoenix as another high-octane scorer for a team who came into Monday with a middle-of-the-pack offense. He showed off his floor-spacing chops, nailing a trio of three-pointers and getting into the paint for a tough And-1 through contact from Paul en route to a 21-point performance of his own.

Considering Toronto's record, Monday's loss probably wasn't even that devastating. Their high-value trade chips looked solid in a showcase game and the Raptors stayed competitive until the very end.

Ultimately, a miss from Mikal Bridges, one of his few on an otherwise stellar night, led to an offensive rebound and a crucial three-pointer from Paul to put the Suns up for good. Toronto missed a pair of threes on the ensuing two possessions and the Raptors, well, dropped back below the Los Angeles Lakers for the sixth-worst record in the NBA.

Up Next: Utah Jazz

The Raptors will continue their West Coast road trip Wednesday night when they take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET.