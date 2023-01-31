ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

A sweet start: Schools launch One Book Blitz for 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

By Amy Beth Miller
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

Students at Lanier Elementary School didn’t have any clues to reveal this year’s One Book Blitz selection until they entered the auditorium for a morning assembly Monday, Jan. 30.

Before assembly ended, students all had received a full-sized “Wonka” bar and opened them together to see who from each class had a golden ticket. Each ticket would grant one free ice cream in the cafeteria.

By Tuesday morning, an Oompa Loompa will peek out at each of the school’s windows, and students will see fruit drawings they colored hanging in the hallways like lick-able wallpaper.

Fourth grade math teacher Jama Tiller wore a brightly striped dress to lead the assembly as “Willa” Wonka. Teachers Catherine Chamberlain and Renee Powell were Oompa Loompas who carried in boxes of chocolate bars.

All across Blount County more than 8,500 students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be reading “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” by Roald Dahl, over the next month, but each school celebrates One Book Blitz in its own way.

While Lanier kept the book’s title a secret until the assembly, Foothills Elementary School held plenty of clues. At the school’s entrance Monday, a large “W” was posted on an arch, and the hallway leading to the gym was lined with staff photos as the faces on Oompa Loompa cutouts.

Foothills Principal Karen Schito wore a top hat Monday morning with a purple jacket she purchased 12 years ago, because she thought nobody else would have one. Dressed as Willy Wonka, Schito read the first chapter of the book at her school’s assembly, joined by Assistant Principal Robert Hensley in the role of Grandpa Joe.

As Schito read, students were ready each time she paused to let them fill in a word. When she finished reading, “... a small boy whose name is ...” the children shouted, “Charlie!”

Both elementary schools had a chocolate river decoration along the front of the stage and plenty of giant candies.

Foothills had a boat in front of the river, and Lanier added a giant, crafted gum ball machine.

Cafeterias also take a dive into the One Book Blitz celebration, but it’s all centered on fostering a love of reading. “I’ve never met a person that doesn’t like a good story,” said Jackson Swaney, Lanier’s librarian.

Where it started

As students filed into Foothills’ gym, librarian Audrey Berry was noting their comments.

“This is going to be the most amazing day ever,” a kindergartner gushed.

A thoughtful second grader observed, “Well it must have a lot of candy ... technically chocolate!”

Berry has seen the idea of One Book Blitz evolve from the beginning, when she and former principal of Foothills Amy Vagnier attended a training session and brought the idea back to their school in 2014.

Vagnier then moved to Maryville City Schools Central Office and the program expanded community wide, which she credits to Director Mike Winstead.

In 2017, Blount County Schools and Alcoa City Schools joined MCS for the first One Book Blitz with “Charlotte’s Web,” by E.B. White. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” was the selection for 2018, too.

In a video announcing this year’s book, Winstead said, “I love to read about adventures including kids.” And Blount County Clerk Gaye Hasty explained that one of the things her office does is process passports. “A passport can take you anywhere in the world you want to go,” Hasty said. “A book is like a passport.”

One of the traditions at Foothills is capturing One Book Blitz memories in a small booklet.

Each morning, classrooms compete to be the first to answer a trivia question. Winning class members sign a page in that year’s book, beside a group photo.

Some schools sent students home Monday with a packet of materials, including a copy of the book to keep, but Foothills decided to wait another day to send the packets home.

Heather Howell, one of the moms helping with the One Book Blitz preparations, has a third grader and a kindergartner at Foothills, Mason and Sadie. “They look forward to it every year,” Howell said.

“It brings us together at night, and we get to read as a family,” she added.

Another tradition at Foothills is children dressing up for a book character parade at the end.

“I appreciate the excitement they put on reading,” said Liz Amburn, whose daughter Molly is a second grader at the school. One of her contributions this year was wrapping about 700 miniature candy bars in Wonka wrappers, one of many types of treats the school has planned.

“It’s a lot of work by everybody, but it’s a great community event,” Foothills librarian Berry said.

The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

