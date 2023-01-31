New 988 suicide hotline saw initial surge

In July 2022 the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline became a simple three-digit phone number: 988. It took two years of preparations to get to that point, but new data released by the state of Tennessee shows the change has had a profound impact on call numbers in Tennessee.

Statewide, Tennesseans made about 500 more calls to 988 every month than they did the old number, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Local call centers, however, say they have seen mixed results.

Bruce Marshall is the executive director for CONTACT Care Line Inc., an Oak Ridge nonprofit that serves as the 988 call center for over a dozen counties, including Blount. CONTACT Care Line is Tennessee’s oldest crisis hotline, and Marshall said the change to a three-digit number initially had a dramatic effect on call numbers coming to his operators.

“There was a huge surge at first,” he said. “We had a huge amount of calls, and I was even taking some during that time.”

But that surge eventually tapered off to normal call numbers. Now, the center is averaging about 100 calls and texts per day.

208 from Blount

The busiest call hours are during the night, Marshall said. CONTACT Care Line usually keeps four or five operators on staff, but that number can rise as high as 13 at night.

Last year, the center received 208 calls from Blount County residents.

“Most people, when they call, they’re looking for help, and usually we can work collaboratively with them,” Marshall said. “And if they need to go to a hospital or an emergency room, they can make that choice for themselves.”

One in 500 calls CONTACT Care Line operators received last month needed an emergency dispatch. That number, Marshall said, is something he wishes more people knew. According to him, many people are afraid to call 988 because they worry law enforcement will be dispatched to their location.

“Nationwide, there’s been some discussion on social media saying, ‘Don’t call 988 because they’ll immediately send police out,’” he said. “That’s not the case.”

Thus far, just 3% of calls to 988 in Tennessee have resulted in law enforcement interactions, and overcoming the myth of police involvement could help more people take advantage of the resources they desperately need.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline routes calls through an automated system that puts the caller in contact with a contracted local center, a process that ensures people in the middle of a crisis are able to speak to someone who is aware of local resources. But the system is also built with redundancy. If all of Marshall’s operators are occupied and can’t answer, the call will bounce to a backup call center in the region.

The backup center for Blount County, for example, is run by Frontier Health in Johnson City.

Celeste Taylor is a division director for Frontier Health. She, too, said the switch to 988 led to mixed results.

“In the first month, we saw about a 300% call increase,” she said. “The majority of those were hang-ups, wrong numbers and people asking, ‘Hey, is this a real thing?’ Just sort of curiosity seekers. The actual number of people calling for help did not increase drastically.”

That number has still increased, she said, but at a very slow pace. In her region, which includes areas of northeast Tennessee and Southeast Virginia, Taylor has instead seen increased severity in calls.

“The imminent risk situations are becoming more severe and requiring more rescue steps,” she said.

Operators spend their days talking individuals through heavy issues, and that can lead to secondary trauma. Frontier Health ensures staff have access to debriefing and feedback so they can also get the support they need.

Texting up

Another rising part of 988 calls is not phone conversations, but text exchanges. Marshall and Taylor both said a growing percentage of the calls fielded by operators have been via text — an innovation that opens new possibilities for crisis prevention, particularly among youth.

“We’ve had conversations with kids via chat and text who were in the classroom at school, and have done referrals to their guidance counselors right there in the school,” Marshall said.

People could text with the old phone number, but Marshall said the number of people who want to engage that way is growing. Texting can also allow operators to talk with more than one person at once. That increases the total number of people the call center can reach, though Marshall said it isn’t ideal.

Still, text-based crisis aid is changing the way call centers approach the issue. The popularity of texting 988 led Tennessee to expand its chat and text capabilities in September 2022. Now, TDMHSAS officials have pledged to work toward expanding capacity in the Nashville, Knoxville and West Tennessee areas, hoping to get more aid into the hands of those who need it most.