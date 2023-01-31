ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

KTSA

New Braunfels Utilities issues boil water notice

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the people living in the Riverchase Pressure Zone. The boil water notice is in effect for February 2, 2023 and it will continue until issues surrounding a loss of system pressure is resolved. NBU says in a release the pressure has fallen to below 20 psi due to an electrical outage.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
mycanyonlake.com

Burn Ban Ends as KBDI Falls Below 500 Threshold in Comal County

Residents who live in unincorporated areas of Comal County are no longer under a burn ban. Today’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) fell to 484 points thanks to recent rainfall. Commissioners Court enacts burn bans when the drought index rises to 500 points. Burn ban signs and flags may stay...
KSAT 12

Latest traffic updates around San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Light freezing rain continues to fall in the Hill Country and into North San Antonio and metal surfaces, trees and streets have begun to collect ice. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, have become slick. More freezing rain is expected, mainly along and north of Highway 1604,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New Braunfels opens warming station on Thursday after power outage

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The city of New Braunfels on Thursday has opened a warming station to help those dealing with power outages due to the wintry weather. The warming station is located at Gruene United Methodist Church at 2629 East Commerce St., in New Braunfels. The warming station is now open to anyone who needs it.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

