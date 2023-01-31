Read full article on original website
Transmission line outages which utilities couldn't control left thousands of people without power this week
SAN ANTONIO — More than 2500 customers were without power in Boerne Thursday morning. Normally, the outages would be due to local equipment failures and, most often, power lines collapsing due to tree limbs or ice. On Thursday, however, the Bandera Electric Cooperative lost power to an entire substation,...
New Braunfels Utilities issues boil water notice
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the people living in the Riverchase Pressure Zone. The boil water notice is in effect for February 2, 2023 and it will continue until issues surrounding a loss of system pressure is resolved. NBU says in a release the pressure has fallen to below 20 psi due to an electrical outage.
Boil water notice issued for some New Braunfels customers; water station now open
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for customers in the New Braunfels area. The New Braunfels Utilities issued the notice to NBU customers within the Riverchase Pressure Zone. Officials say the pressure of the system within this area has fallen below 20 psi due...
Who’s responsible for cleanup if your neighbor’s tree falls into your yard?
As this week's ice storm passes through Central Texas, with it comes downed trees and branches. But if a tree falls from your neighbor's yard into your own, who's responsible?
250 people dumpster dive outside Austin H-E-B for discarded, spoiled food, constable says
What was seen as an opportunity for about 250 scavengers outside of an H-E-B during the winter storm turned out be risky to their health more than anything, according to a constable.
San Marcos neighbors fed up with nearby property being used as dump site
SAN MARCOS, Texas - It’s a dream home - built by her father - on the San Marcos property Krista Pepau grew up on. As a child, she would run the property line to go up and play with the neighbor kids that lived there at the time. Now,...
Boerne begins power outage to fix ice-damaged transmission lines
The power outage began at 9 a.m.
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in US
It is no secret that people across the country are moving to Texas. So it comes as no surprise that several of the most desirable zip codes in the United States are in Texas- and one of these is in San Antonio.
Does auto insurance pay for damage caused by a fallen branch?
Ben Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Insurance said that if a branch or tree falls onto your car and damages it, you may be out of luck.
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Burn Ban Ends as KBDI Falls Below 500 Threshold in Comal County
Residents who live in unincorporated areas of Comal County are no longer under a burn ban. Today’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) fell to 484 points thanks to recent rainfall. Commissioners Court enacts burn bans when the drought index rises to 500 points. Burn ban signs and flags may stay...
Spring Branch residents hunker down as threats of power outages continue
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Spring Branch residents are bracing for the potential of more powerline breaks as the thick ice continues to hang over powerlines across Hill Country. Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews continued to work through the night and the cold to restore power to customers impacted by the freezing weather.
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
Latest traffic updates around San Antonio, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Light freezing rain continues to fall in the Hill Country and into North San Antonio and metal surfaces, trees and streets have begun to collect ice. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, have become slick. More freezing rain is expected, mainly along and north of Highway 1604,...
The KENS 5 Special: $5 meals offered at San Antonio restaurants
SAN ANTONIO — In these difficult financial times, we went looking for incredible deals so you can still enjoy a night out without breaking the bank. We found five restaurants across the San Antonio area where you can get a meal for just $5. But, to get this deal,...
Does insurance cover auto or home damage from broken tree limbs due to ice?
Freezing rain and ice accumulation found overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday brought ice damage to the Hill Country and northern reaches of Bexar County. Snapped tree branches, uprooted trees, and downed power lines were found, causing almost 40,000 CPS outages early Wednesday morning. If fallen tree limbs ended up causing...
Canyon Lake Awakens to Icy Winter Wonderland as Power Outages Begin
Oak trees are down and bushes are covered in ice after a night of ‘snap, crackle and popping’ sounds of falling limbs kept many Canyon Lake residents worried about power lines. As of 2:40 p.m. there are multiple reports of downed power lines on or near major roadways,...
Why don’t we just bury the power lines to stop winter outages?
Precipitation in the winter, whether freezing rain or snow, accumulates on tree branches and overhead power lines; this routinely leads to power outages once enough piles up.
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
New Braunfels opens warming station on Thursday after power outage
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The city of New Braunfels on Thursday has opened a warming station to help those dealing with power outages due to the wintry weather. The warming station is located at Gruene United Methodist Church at 2629 East Commerce St., in New Braunfels. The warming station is now open to anyone who needs it.
