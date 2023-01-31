TBI issues endangered child alert for missing Maryville boy

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for missing 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson of Maryville on Sunday, Jan. 29. Such alerts are published in cases where authorities have concerns regarding a missing child's safety.

According to posts on TBI's Twitter account, Jcyon "is believed to be w/his non-custodial mother," Alisha Jones, 31.

The TBI alert describes Jcyon as 4-feet tall and 72 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Before he went missing, he was seen wearing gray shorts, black shoes and a green jacket.

The Maryville Police Department is seeking Jones in connection with custodial interference. She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

TBI and MPD encourage people with information concerning Jcyon's whereabouts to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or MPD at 865-273-3870