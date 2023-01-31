ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

TBI issues endangered child alert for missing Maryville boy

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEWic_0kWuzGeU00

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for missing 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson of Maryville on Sunday, Jan. 29. Such alerts are published in cases where authorities have concerns regarding a missing child's safety.

According to posts on TBI's Twitter account, Jcyon "is believed to be w/his non-custodial mother," Alisha Jones, 31.

The TBI alert describes Jcyon as 4-feet tall and 72 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Before he went missing, he was seen wearing gray shorts, black shoes and a green jacket.

The Maryville Police Department is seeking Jones in connection with custodial interference. She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

TBI and MPD encourage people with information concerning Jcyon's whereabouts to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or MPD at 865-273-3870

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera

A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Post Office employee accused of abusing teen

A 70-year-old Lenoir City man accused of aggravated statutory rape of a minor at a Knoxville postal facility entered a not guilty plea during a Feb. 2 detention hearing in federal court. Post Office employee accused of abusing teen. A 70-year-old Lenoir City man accused of aggravated statutory rape of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

K-9 captures man following chase in Loudon Co.

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect after he crashed a car. Lenoir City police officers tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect, Christopher Taylor, fled, crashed his car, and then ran from officers.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

4 children, 1 adult dead in Tennessee house fire

LUTTRELL, Tenn. — Tennessee officials are investigating the deaths of four children and one adult in a home that was destroyed by fire, authorities said. The blaze was reported Saturday afternoon at a home in the Union County community of Luttrell, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister told WVLT-TV. TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart confirmed the five fatalities.
UNION COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Officer involved shooting today near Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will look into an officer-involved shooting this morning in Sweetwater. They say that US Marshals and Monroe County deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Hiwassee Road. The officers say they encountered the man they were looking forward and negotiating his...
SWEETWATER, TN
WATE

Person accused of pointing gun at officers shot

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Person accused of pointing gun at officers shot. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has...
SWEETWATER, TN
tbinewsroom.com

TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Monroe County

At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Monroe County on Wednesday morning. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 9 a.m. EST, Deputy US Marshals, working with the Monroe County Sheriff’s...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD investigating two separate serious crashes, one being fatal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it's investigating two unrelated crashes that happened six hours apart. The first crash occurred on I-40 West near Cedar Bluff around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to KPD. KPD said it's believed a Ford truck had broken down and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy