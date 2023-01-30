Under Helm of New CEO Hein Schumacher, Will Unilever Supply Chain See Increased Digital and Sustainable Innovation?

Read full article on original website
Supply Chain Resiliency Remains Elusive for 95% of Companies, Says Gartner
A core area of supply chain transformation for consumer goods companies is resiliency. Tom Madrecki, VP of supply chain at the Consumer Brands Association, even noted it in a recent CGT webinar, stating that CG companies are making strategic investments to achieve resiliency and "ensure the availability and affordability of products that are able to meet retailers demands.”
Starbucks Reinvention Plan Marries Digital and Physical Experiences With Web3 Loyalty
Starbucks Reinvention Plan, announced last fall, detailed a five-phase approach seeking to "touch and elevate" the end-to-end Starbucks experience, and its latest earnings shows signs the overhaul is already paying off. While performing just slightly under analysts' predictions, Q1 of 2023 still proved to be a strong quarter for the...
Hershey, Colgate-Palmolive, Kimberly-Clark & More: CPG Investments In 2023
It’s earnings season, which means consumer goods companies are taking to their conference mics to share details about upcoming investments. Rounded up here is a snapshot from some of the largest companies in the industry. The Hershey Company. Among the company's investments this year include increased spending in media...
Grow Revenue, Not Costs: RGM Lessons from Kraft Heinz
Consumer goods companies are fighting hard for growth against the intensifying headwinds of potential recession, fierce discounting, and changing consumer habits. To grow profitably in this uncertain and volatile environment is incredibly challenging. In the battle to stay competitive, ‘revenue growth management’ tools are increasingly acknowledged as a must-have weapon.
How Henkel Is Streamlining IT Support
Has implemented a new workforce solution aimed at streamlining internal IT support services for their global network of remote employees. The integration aims to increase efficiency, simplify workflows, and make their IT systems more secure. With the newly-consolidated platform, Henkel can connect to every laptop, smartphone, tablet, or other device,...
