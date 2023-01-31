Read full article on original website
wuft.org
Micanopy divided over pennant flag displays
It’s been a little over three weeks since a heated debate broke out between Micanopy residents and officials at a town hall meeting. These weeks have raised questions about the town’s ordinance regulating pennant flags, equal enforcement and whether the place that’s believed to be Florida’s oldest inland town is welcoming to the LGBTQ community.
wuft.org
University of Florida students “Chomp Hate” in Plaza of the Americas
Just steps away from the hubbub around a suspicious package alert at Turlington Plaza on Thursday afternoon, a sea of people crowded the heart of the University of Florida’s campus. While the nearby area around Turlington Hall was deserted as authorities cleared the area and determined the package posed...
Florida Gun Expo draws crowd
The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
wuft.org
The Point, Feb. 3, 2023: Bomb squad called, all clear on UF campus
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: All clear after bomb squad called to UF’s campus to investigate suspicious package. “University of Florida classes were brought to a screeching halt when students in Turlington Hall were evacuated Thursday amid fire alarms and police sirens and a bomb squad caused confusion and panic.”
wuft.org
Gainesville man seeks compensation for home destroyed by flooding
On July 7, 2021, Mark Dake’s home was flooded with 36 inches of water during Hurricane Elsa. Dake lived in the Emerald Woods neighborhood in north Gainesville from 2011 until the flood left him homeless for two weeks. He has lived in a mobile home since then. “I’m not...
click orlando
Central Florida Oath Keepers leader faces sentencing in May
WASHINTON, D.C. – A Central Florida man convicted of conspiring to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election will be sentenced in May, a judge announced on Thursday. Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, was convicted of sedition conspiracy in November. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch from...
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
wuft.org
The Point, Feb. 1, 2023: Gainesville continues to tackle traffic ‘crisis’
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: City of Gainesville holds corridor walks as it declares a traffic ‘crisis’. “According to a document that outlines the city’s project limits, about 86% of the crashes resulted in an injury or fatality.”
Woman found dying by Georgia highway in 1985 identified through DNA as Florida mother
A Florida mom was missing for decades before she was identified as a woman found dying along a Georgia road. On May 14, 1985, an “injured and unconscious” woman was spotted along state Highway 91 in Baker County, north of Newton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Hernando County bus aide accused of ‘jabbing the kids in the ribs’
Concerned parents reached out to 8 On Your Side regarding issues with a bus aide within Hernando County School District.
WESH
On this day: 21 killed during Florida tornado outbreak on Groundhog Day
Fla. — Thursday marks 16 years since the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak that killed 21 people in Central Florida. First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey how far those communities have come. The first tornado touched down near The Villages and carved a...
villages-news.com
Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?
I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
Pasco County considers 'tent city' as a temporary fix for homeless crisis
The county is looking at different locations where they can provide bathrooms and showers and heated structures.
Facebook puppy scheme leaves Port Richey neighborhood on edge
David Cruz says about a dozen have come to home to buy puppies. He says an alleged hacker is sending them there.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Harris Chain shows out with a big weigh-in
LEESBURG, Fla. – Two bags over 27 pounds and a bunch more in the 20s is a pretty good way to get the year rolling in the Southern Division. Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at the Harris Chain of Lakes was certified fresh, and if you like big Florida bass, you’ve come to the right place.
click orlando
1st Black woman to serve as Ocala police officer invited back, gets her old badge
OCALA, Fla. – Monday afternoon, a Marion County trailblazer — the first-ever Black female officer hired at the Ocala Police Department more than a half-century ago — was honored. On the first day of Black History Month, the department invited her back to give her a special...
wlrn.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
February, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida
If you're looking for something to do in February 2023 in Lake County, Florida, here are a few possibilities!. Fresh Friday Karaoke Takeover: come and sing karaoke at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:30 - 8:00 pm and win prizes for the loudest applause (bring your friends). There will be a cash bar and $150 total in prizes.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hospital Board loses patience with Veterans Village nonprofit; wants $2.5 million back
Failure by Veterans Village of Citrus County to make progress in breaking ground for an affordable assisted living facility after a $2.5 million loan from the Citrus County Hospital Board has led the hospital trustees for demanding an accounting and its money back. The trustees voted unanimously to require Veterans...
