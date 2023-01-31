ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

wuft.org

Micanopy divided over pennant flag displays

It’s been a little over three weeks since a heated debate broke out between Micanopy residents and officials at a town hall meeting. These weeks have raised questions about the town’s ordinance regulating pennant flags, equal enforcement and whether the place that’s believed to be Florida’s oldest inland town is welcoming to the LGBTQ community.
MICANOPY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Florida Gun Expo draws crowd

The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

The Point, Feb. 3, 2023: Bomb squad called, all clear on UF campus

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: All clear after bomb squad called to UF’s campus to investigate suspicious package. “University of Florida classes were brought to a screeching halt when students in Turlington Hall were evacuated Thursday amid fire alarms and police sirens and a bomb squad caused confusion and panic.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Central Florida Oath Keepers leader faces sentencing in May

WASHINTON, D.C. – A Central Florida man convicted of conspiring to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election will be sentenced in May, a judge announced on Thursday. Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, was convicted of sedition conspiracy in November. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch from...
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Harris Chain shows out with a big weigh-in

LEESBURG, Fla. – Two bags over 27 pounds and a bunch more in the 20s is a pretty good way to get the year rolling in the Southern Division. Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at the Harris Chain of Lakes was certified fresh, and if you like big Florida bass, you’ve come to the right place.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
OCALA, FL

