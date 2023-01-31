Read full article on original website
The Biden administration is involved in a conflict over the Colorado River between California and its neighbors.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has a suggestion for the six other western states that share the Colorado River after months of discussions behind closed doors: wander off. The plan California presented on Tuesday asserts higher priority senior water rights to the greatest section of the river that have been stipulated in a decades-old agreement while making no notable concessions to requests from its neighbors.
Heavy Calif. snowpack hits deepest levels in four decades
With the state dealing with a severe drought in recent years, California begins this month with the most snowfall it has seen in over 40 years. And this is just the start for the state’s peak snow season. Why it matters: California has hit new depths in its snowpack...
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Colorado River Fight Between Arizona & California Could Have Repercussions for Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tensions could be rising again over plummeting levels of water in the Colorado River – and a squabble between California and Arizona over access to Lake Mead could be latest barrier to addressing the crisis, an official said. Officials and...
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
Red shoots for Republicans sprout in deep blue California
LANCASTER, California — In sports, the ability to win on the road, playing in front of hostile crowds on unfamiliar turf, can be the difference between contenders and pretenders. Similarly, in politics, it's notable when a party’s candidates consistently win in states that strongly favor its opponents. In...
California witness says hovering sphere disappeared and reappeared at lower altitude
A California witness at North Hollywood reported watching a hovering light at a high altitude that disappeared and then reappeared at a lower altitude at 10:45 a.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California has huge snowpack, but dry trend raises worries
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mountain snowpack that supplies a significant amount of California’s water got an incredible boost from recent powerful storms and is outpacing the state’s wettest season on record, state water officials said Wednesday. But its too soon to know if the winter will...
Is Lake Mead Filling Back Up?
While Lake Mead's water levels have increased by a few feet since December 2022 thanks to the recent rain, it is projected to hit record lows later in 2023.
DAILY DIGEST, 2/1: CA fires back with its own Colorado River plan; Report details toll of ag, oil and gas sectors on CA water crisis; Geneticists light up debate on salmon conservation; CA unveils plan to eliminate high-risk pesticides by 2050; and more …
WEBINAR: Leveraging Capital Markets to Accelerate Lead Service Line Replacements from 10am to 11am. The new $15 billion in federal funding for lead service line replacements, as vital and historic as it is, is dwarfed by the estimated $47 billion need to address this public health crisis, one that affects primarily the most vulnerable and needy among us, often people of color. It is possible for local water leaders to close this funding gap. WaterNow Alliance and Environmental Policy Innovation Center will host a 1-hour virtual webinar for utility and community leaders nationwide on how they can access capital markets to maximize access to federal funding and accelerate the rate of lead line replacements on private property. For more information and to register, click here.
A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter
Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
California Reparations Task Force Votes For Extension Through 2024
The California Reparations Task Force voted to extend the report deadline from July 2023 to July 2024. The vote was 8-0 to extend the deadline to submit a proposal for African-American reparations in California. The Task Force was first put together in late 2020 following Gov. Gavin Newsom signing AB...
California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why
Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
Calif.’s storms are gone. Here’s how much water we flushed to the Pacific.
California’s mandated first flush of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in January resulted in the vast majority of incoming Delta water being sent out into the San Francisco Bay. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the month of January revealed that more than 90 percent of all water...
California utilities told to apply credits immediately to lower home heating bills
After enduring emotional and often scathing public comment, state regulators on Thursday ordered utilities to immediately distribute funds to lower natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many Californians this winter. The Climate Credits, which are typically issued in April, will reduce home heating bills by $43 to $56 for most Californians based on […]
Gov. Newsom, Democrats Targeting Legal Gun Owners Rather than Felons in New Bill
“Had Senate Bill 2 or its predecessor Senate Bill 918 been in effect it would not have stopped the tragic incidents it claims to, but it would put more Californians in harms way.”. That is what Rick Travis of the California Rifle and Pistol Association told the Globe about Governor...
Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know
BILLINGS, Mont. – An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People’s Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many...
