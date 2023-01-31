ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 3

Related
Sherif Saad

The Biden administration is involved in a conflict over the Colorado River between California and its neighbors.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has a suggestion for the six other western states that share the Colorado River after months of discussions behind closed doors: wander off. The plan California presented on Tuesday asserts higher priority senior water rights to the greatest section of the river that have been stipulated in a decades-old agreement while making no notable concessions to requests from its neighbors.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Heavy Calif. snowpack hits deepest levels in four decades

With the state dealing with a severe drought in recent years, California begins this month with the most snowfall it has seen in over 40 years. And this is just the start for the state’s peak snow season. Why it matters: California has hit new depths in its snowpack...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Red shoots for Republicans sprout in deep blue California

LANCASTER, California — In sports, the ability to win on the road, playing in front of hostile crowds on unfamiliar turf, can be the difference between contenders and pretenders. Similarly, in politics, it's notable when a party’s candidates consistently win in states that strongly favor its opponents. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 2/1: CA fires back with its own Colorado River plan; Report details toll of ag, oil and gas sectors on CA water crisis; Geneticists light up debate on salmon conservation; CA unveils plan to eliminate high-risk pesticides by 2050; and more …

WEBINAR: Leveraging Capital Markets to Accelerate Lead Service Line Replacements from 10am to 11am. The new $15 billion in federal funding for lead service line replacements, as vital and historic as it is, is dwarfed by the estimated $47 billion need to address this public health crisis, one that affects primarily the most vulnerable and needy among us, often people of color. It is possible for local water leaders to close this funding gap. WaterNow Alliance and Environmental Policy Innovation Center will host a 1-hour virtual webinar for utility and community leaders nationwide on how they can access capital markets to maximize access to federal funding and accelerate the rate of lead line replacements on private property. For more information and to register, click here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter

Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Reparations Task Force Votes For Extension Through 2024

The California Reparations Task Force voted to extend the report deadline from July 2023 to July 2024. The vote was 8-0 to extend the deadline to submit a proposal for African-American reparations in California. The Task Force was first put together in late 2020 following Gov. Gavin Newsom signing AB...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know

BILLINGS, Mont. – An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People’s Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy