Waterville, ME

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston museum gets new name, new direction

PORTLAND, Maine — Lewiston's Museum L-A, founded in 1996 and open to the public since 2004, is beginning a fresh chapter. For starters, it has a new name. It will now be known as the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning + Labor, or Maine MILL for short. Its mission...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

National Toboggan Championships rescheduled due to cold temps

CAMDEN, Maine — Mother Nature has forced the 2023 Toboggan National Committee to move all racing events for the U.S. National Toboggan Championships in Camden to Sunday. Racing was originally slated for Saturday, but temperatures are expected to be in the negatives statewide. Temperatures are expected to rise back above zero by Sunday morning.
CAMDEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

High school students speak out about domestic abuse

LEWISTON, Maine — An organization called Finding Our Voices is traveling across the state to speak with students about domestic violence and place posters around schools to raise awareness and spread resources. At Lewiston High School, students spoke out about domestic violence that they witnessed themselves. "I've seen a...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bethel middle school reopens after lockdown

BETHEL, Maine — Telstar Middle School in Bethel has reopened after a lockdown was implemented following a threat made to the school Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Oxford County deputies and Maine State Police troopers responded to a third-party threat at the middle school, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said.
BETHEL, ME
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine

MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold

Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
BANGOR, ME
townline.org

LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, February 2, 2023

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW. Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates or change of name. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be on February 7, 2023. The requested appointments or name changes may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
lcnme.com

Collamore Faces over 30 Clean Election Act Violation Charges

Maine Rep. Clinton Collamore, D-Waldoboro, faces 33 charges of violating the Maine Clean Election Act following a Dec. 15 indictment alleging he forged signatures to qualify for state campaign funding last year. Collamore, elected in November, represents House District 45, which consists of Bremen, Friendship, Louds Island, Waldoboro, and Washington.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to fire at Gifford's plant in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Fire crews responded to the Gifford's ice cream plant in Skowhegan Thursday morning. Flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. on Hathaway Street in the processing room of the plant, according to a post on the official Gifford's Facebook page. Eight additional fire crews alongside Skowhegan Fire...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

