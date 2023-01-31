Read full article on original website
All-female toboggan team raising money for Maine teens at national championship
PORTLAND, Maine — People from across the country will be heading to Camden this weekend for the annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships at the Camden Snow Bowl. The races, which were originally slated for Saturday, were moved to Sunday because of extreme cold. There will be plenty of teams...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
Lewiston museum gets new name, new direction
PORTLAND, Maine — Lewiston's Museum L-A, founded in 1996 and open to the public since 2004, is beginning a fresh chapter. For starters, it has a new name. It will now be known as the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning + Labor, or Maine MILL for short. Its mission...
National Toboggan Championships rescheduled due to cold temps
CAMDEN, Maine — Mother Nature has forced the 2023 Toboggan National Committee to move all racing events for the U.S. National Toboggan Championships in Camden to Sunday. Racing was originally slated for Saturday, but temperatures are expected to be in the negatives statewide. Temperatures are expected to rise back above zero by Sunday morning.
Rumford Hospital maternity unit to close at end of March
RUMFORD, Maine — Rumford Hospital announced Thursday it will be closing its maternity unit in late March. The rural hospital has been delivering babies in its maternity unit since 1926, a news release from Rumford Hospital said. Part of Central Maine Healthcare, the hospital cited in its news release...
High school students speak out about domestic abuse
LEWISTON, Maine — An organization called Finding Our Voices is traveling across the state to speak with students about domestic violence and place posters around schools to raise awareness and spread resources. At Lewiston High School, students spoke out about domestic violence that they witnessed themselves. "I've seen a...
Bethel middle school reopens after lockdown
BETHEL, Maine — Telstar Middle School in Bethel has reopened after a lockdown was implemented following a threat made to the school Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Oxford County deputies and Maine State Police troopers responded to a third-party threat at the middle school, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse
FREEPORT, Maine — The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
Maine legislature hears from public on changes to recovery homes
AUGUSTA, Maine — Bruce Moore has been living in a recovery home since June. "I walked out of prison after 35 years. My whole plan was to die in prison because I knew no other thing," he said. Instead, he entered a recovery home in Lewiston where he lives...
Barnes & Noble headlines retailers joining Merrymeeting Plaza in Brunswick
The owners of Merrymeeting Plaza, a 160,000-square-foot shopping center at 147 Bath Road in Brunswick, recently signed leases with New England restaurant chain Margaritas and bookstore chain Barnes & Noble. Each is set to occupy 7,000 square feet and plans to open this summer. The deals are the latest in...
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, February 2, 2023
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW. Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates or change of name. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be on February 7, 2023. The requested appointments or name changes may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.
Collamore Faces over 30 Clean Election Act Violation Charges
Maine Rep. Clinton Collamore, D-Waldoboro, faces 33 charges of violating the Maine Clean Election Act following a Dec. 15 indictment alleging he forged signatures to qualify for state campaign funding last year. Collamore, elected in November, represents House District 45, which consists of Bremen, Friendship, Louds Island, Waldoboro, and Washington.
Two men from England plead guilty to interference on flight diverted to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Two men pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of interference and assault in connection with an international flight that was diverted to the Bangor International Airport in January. Two men from Manchester, England pleaded guilty on Thursday in Bangor at the U.S. District Court on charges stemming...
Crews respond to fire at Gifford's plant in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Fire crews responded to the Gifford's ice cream plant in Skowhegan Thursday morning. Flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. on Hathaway Street in the processing room of the plant, according to a post on the official Gifford's Facebook page. Eight additional fire crews alongside Skowhegan Fire...
Enough Fentanyl to Kill a Quarter Million People Was Just Seized in Maine
On the heels of a major announcement indicating that Maine had more deadly fentanyl overdoses in 2021 than any other year on record, the Maine Department of Drug Enforcement has made another major bust. Seizing enough fentanyl to kill more than a quarter of a million people, the Maine State...
Bangor man pleads guilty to stealing firearm from pawn store in Lincoln
BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man faces up to a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty in a Bangor court Thursday for stealing a firearm from a licensed firearms dealer in Lincoln. Court records show Jonathan Birtz, 39, stole a .380 caliber pistol in July 2021 from Main Street Pawn...
Two women arrested in Bangor in case involving 1.4 pounds suspected fentanyl
BANGOR, Maine — Two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night in Bangor in connection with a drug case, authorities say. Krismely Guzman, 24, and Eri Geilys Polanco Canceres, 22, both of Lawrence, Massachusetts, were arrested, according to a news release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. The MDEA was...
