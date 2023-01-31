After a week away, the Texas women have returned to the Associated Press' poll.

The Longhorns were ranked 24th by the AP on Monday. Texas collected 94 points from the poll's 28 ballots. Fellow Big 12 teams Iowa State and Oklahoma were ranked 12th and 20th.

On Monday, UT also found out that its men's basketball team remained ranked 10th in that AP poll. Texas is one of seven schools that had both of its basketball teams ranked this week:

Arizona: Men (5th); Women (22nd)

Men (5th); Women (22nd) Gonzaga: Men (12th); Women (17th)

Men (12th); Women (17th) Indiana: Men (21st); Women (4th)

Men (21st); Women (4th) Iowa State: Men (13th); Women (12th)

Men (13th); Women (12th) Texas: Men (10th); Women (24th)

Men (10th); Women (24th) UCLA: Men (9th); Women (14th)

Men (9th); Women (14th) UConn: Men (24th); Women (5th)

The conference-leading Texas women are 16-6 this season and 7-2 in Big 12 play. The Longhorns will travel to West Virginia (14-5, 5-3) on Wednesday and Kansas (14-5, 4-4) three days later.

The UT men (18-4, 7-2) opened their week with Monday's 76-71 win at Moody Center over No. 11 Baylor. Up next for that first-place program is Saturday's trip to No. 7 Kansas State (18-3, 6-2).

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas among seven schools to have both its basketball teams ranked by the Associated Press