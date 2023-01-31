ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas among seven schools to have both its basketball teams ranked by the Associated Press

By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRc01_0kWuxWbI00

After a week away, the Texas women have returned to the Associated Press' poll.

The Longhorns were ranked 24th by the AP on Monday. Texas collected 94 points from the poll's 28 ballots. Fellow Big 12 teams Iowa State and Oklahoma were ranked 12th and 20th.

On Monday, UT also found out that its men's basketball team remained ranked 10th in that AP poll. Texas is one of seven schools that had both of its basketball teams ranked this week:

  • Arizona: Men (5th); Women (22nd)
  • Gonzaga: Men (12th); Women (17th)
  • Indiana: Men (21st); Women (4th)
  • Iowa State: Men (13th); Women (12th)
  • Texas: Men (10th); Women (24th)
  • UCLA: Men (9th); Women (14th)
  • UConn: Men (24th); Women (5th)

The conference-leading Texas women are 16-6 this season and 7-2 in Big 12 play. The Longhorns will travel to West Virginia (14-5, 5-3) on Wednesday and Kansas (14-5, 4-4) three days later.

The UT men (18-4, 7-2) opened their week with Monday's 76-71 win at Moody Center over No. 11 Baylor. Up next for that first-place program is Saturday's trip to No. 7 Kansas State (18-3, 6-2).

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas among seven schools to have both its basketball teams ranked by the Associated Press

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas Football: 3 biggest whiffs in the 2023 recruiting class

With the bulk of the 2023 recruiting cycle now in the rearview mirror for the Texas football program, it’s a good time to take a look back at what transpired for this class in the last year or so. Texas put together a really solid 2023 recruiting class, with a foundation built around the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
AUSTIN, TX
hornfm.com

Texas Men’s Basketball Moves to No.1 Spot in Big 12

On Monday night, Texas Men’s Basketball beat No. 11 Baylor back home at the Moody Center, 76-71. This win moves the Longhorns into first place in the Big 12 Conference with a 7-2 record. After Iowa State’s loss to Texas Tech in overtime and Kansas’ win over K-State on...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: Predicting every 2023 late signing day commitment

In less than 12 hours, the festivities of the regular signing period will take place as the 2023 Texas football recruiting class will look to put the finishing touches in place. It looks like head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff could have a couple more tricks up their sleeve before it’s all said and done for this recruiting cycle in terms of going after high school prospects.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo

Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
B106

Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale

The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin’s Taco Mile takes eaters off the trendy taco path

Austin is known for its trendy food scene, but a lone stretch of “diamond-in-the-rough” food spots and taquerias have earned the monicker “Austin’s Taco Mile.” They prove once again it’s best to not judge a book by its cover. And who else would we...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy