Orangeburg, SC

WLTX.com

Claflin sweeps a doubleheader from Benedict

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Claflin 57, Benedict 52. In a low-scoring defensive battle, Claflin came away with a 57-52 win over Benedict in men's basketball action Thursday night at the Benjamin E. Mays HRC Arena. The visiting Panthers led 34-30 at halftime but the defenses stepped up in the second...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Mississippi State gets second SEC win, 66-51 over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Shakeel Moore scored a career-high 22 points, Tolu Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds and Mississippi State beat South Carolina 66-51 on Tuesday night for its second SEC victory of the season. Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7), which was coming off...
COLUMBIA, SC
National Signing Day Recap

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a busy day across the country as schools held national signing day ceremonies and that was the case in the Midlands as athletes and their families took part in ceremonies which signaled the next chapter in their athletic careers. At Lexington, a trio of...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gilbert senior guard is a News19 Player of the Week

GILBERT, S.C. — Averaging more than 20 points per game and displaying a relentless spirit on the court, Taylor Spencer has been the catalyst for the Gilbert girls basketball team. But Taylor is also an outstanding student at Gilbert with a grade point average near a 4.0. She also...
GILBERT, SC
Woolbright leaving Lexington to become the new head football coach at Clover

LEXINGTON, S.C. — After six seasons as the head coach of the Lexington Wildcats, Perry Woolbright has been hired as the new head coach of the Clover Blue Eagles. A former head coach at North Myrtle Beach and Batesburg-Leesville, Woolbright will move back to the Rock Hill area as he is a graduate of the school where his father,Marty, coached in the 1990s. Woolbright also has family currently in the Clover school. He has one niece who teaches there along with a nephew and niece who attend Clover High School.
LEXINGTON, SC
Arrest of student made in connection with school threats

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation in Richland County into threats to some area schools has led to an arrest. According to a statement released by the Richland County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, a 15-year-old student of Spring Valley High School has been arrested and booked into the juvenile wing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
PHOTOS: Alex Murdaugh murder trial - Day 7

Prosecutor David Fernandez speaks with paralegal Carly Jewell during Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son. Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
WALTERBORO, SC
No students injured in crash involving school bus, fire engine

IRMO, S.C. — A roadway is clearing after a crash in northwestern Richland County involving a school bus and a fire engine on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Lexington-Richland School District Five, the crash involved one of their buses and a fire engine. The school district said there was only one occupant in the bus aside from the driver and no injuries between them.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

