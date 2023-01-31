LEXINGTON, S.C. — After six seasons as the head coach of the Lexington Wildcats, Perry Woolbright has been hired as the new head coach of the Clover Blue Eagles. A former head coach at North Myrtle Beach and Batesburg-Leesville, Woolbright will move back to the Rock Hill area as he is a graduate of the school where his father,Marty, coached in the 1990s. Woolbright also has family currently in the Clover school. He has one niece who teaches there along with a nephew and niece who attend Clover High School.

