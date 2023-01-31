ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa’s Luedtke succeeds against boys and girls

By Mark Freund
 3 days ago

Ottumwa junior Jasmine Luedtke has made two IHSAA state wrestling tournaments.

On Friday, Luedtke qualified for the first-ever IGHSAU state wrestling tournament.

Those two accomplishments combined, put Luedtke in rare air.

Mark Freund has the story.

