WISH-TV

Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday

Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
FOX59

Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas

Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Fast-moving snow squalls to threaten travelers in parts of Northeast

An Arctic cold front ushering in dangerous and record-challenging cold to the Northeast will also pose a second threat to some parts of the region into Thursday night. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that snow squalls can bring quickly accumulating snow that could result in whiteout conditions and cause travel disruptions from southern Ontario, Canada, into interior portions of the Northeast as the bitter cold arrives.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Arctic Cold Front Update: Dangerous Travel Conditions Expected Across US by Early Week [NWS]

An Arctic cold front is set to envelop a large swathe of the Continental United States this week, according to weather forecasts. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the combination of air coming from the Arctic region and existing moisture across the sub-continent could pave the way for a widespread area of dangerous travel conditions from Monday, January 30.
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain to Unload in Southeastern, South-Central United States This Weekend Until Next week; Flash Flood, Thunderstorms Expected

The latest weather forecast said that portions of the Southeastern and South-Central United States would expect severe weather conditions, unloading flooding rainfall, damaging winds, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather reports as the weather could be dangerous. The USA Today reported that about...
GEORGIA STATE
WSYX ABC6

Powerful winter storm system triggers weather alerts across 30 states

WASHINGTON (TND) — A powerful winter system has triggered weather alerts for more than 50 million people. Forecasters Monday warned of dangerously cold temperatures, along with multiple rounds of snow and ice. The first wave of the system is expected to hit parts of Oklahoma and Texas, bringing up...
TENNESSEE STATE

