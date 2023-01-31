Read full article on original website
Related
Dangerous storms hit South, snow expected in Northeast
While dangerous storms continue in the South, winter storm warnings are in effect across the Northeast. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
Damaging wind, small hail bring about Storm 5 Alert for Thursday morning
After several days of being spoiled with mild temperatures, a cold front will bring storm chances followed by dropping temperatures to end the week.
Winter Storm Warning, Multiple States Brace for Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds
Winter storm warnings are currently in effect in multiple states across the country as a major winter storm is set to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to the region. This storm is expected to bring significant snow accumulations to many areas, with some areas potentially seeing as much as 12 inches of snow.
Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas
Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket California with Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, and Mountain Snow
California will continue to experience heavy rain with damaging winds and mountain snow until later this week as an atmospheric river weather event has been hovering over the state. In addition, the weather phenomenon could also cause landslides and other debris flows, as well as flooding due to torrential rain,...
natureworldnews.com
Eastern US Storm Threat: Heavy Snow Expected from Ohio Valley to New England, Tornadoes Possible Across the Southeast
A winter storm system has blanketed the Eastern United States, as it navigates to the northeastern part of the nation, bringing multiple weather hazards. Disruption to travel and daily activities are expected across the region in the coming hours and days. Winter Storm Alert. A powerful winter storm struck over...
Fast-moving snow squalls to threaten travelers in parts of Northeast
An Arctic cold front ushering in dangerous and record-challenging cold to the Northeast will also pose a second threat to some parts of the region into Thursday night. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that snow squalls can bring quickly accumulating snow that could result in whiteout conditions and cause travel disruptions from southern Ontario, Canada, into interior portions of the Northeast as the bitter cold arrives.
natureworldnews.com
US Storm Alert: Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Threatens Central and Southern Regions [NWS]
A multi-hazard winter storm is threatening central and southern US region, according to a storm alert of the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather forecast suggests a storm system moving through the Four Corners region could develop into a large-scale winter storm by midweek. Several weather threats like heavy snow,...
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Cold Front Update: Dangerous Travel Conditions Expected Across US by Early Week [NWS]
An Arctic cold front is set to envelop a large swathe of the Continental United States this week, according to weather forecasts. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the combination of air coming from the Arctic region and existing moisture across the sub-continent could pave the way for a widespread area of dangerous travel conditions from Monday, January 30.
CNN meteorologist gives the latest on severe ice storm hitting the South and Central US
CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray reports on the winter storm bringing ice, sleet and snow to the South and Central US.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain to Unload in Southeastern, South-Central United States This Weekend Until Next week; Flash Flood, Thunderstorms Expected
The latest weather forecast said that portions of the Southeastern and South-Central United States would expect severe weather conditions, unloading flooding rainfall, damaging winds, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather reports as the weather could be dangerous. The USA Today reported that about...
WSYX ABC6
Powerful winter storm system triggers weather alerts across 30 states
WASHINGTON (TND) — A powerful winter system has triggered weather alerts for more than 50 million people. Forecasters Monday warned of dangerously cold temperatures, along with multiple rounds of snow and ice. The first wave of the system is expected to hit parts of Oklahoma and Texas, bringing up...
N.J. weather: Wind-chill alerts issued ahead of ‘dangerous’ Arctic blast, sub-zero cold
Bundle up, New Jersey! A brief, but potent, blast of frigid Arctic air is on the way, with temperatures expected to drop into the single digits Friday night into Saturday morning, forecasters said. Making it worse will be strong wind gusts that could get as high as 40 to 45...
Ice storm expected to cause power outages across southern US
Officials in four states have issued warnings about an ice storm that’s expected to cut power and screw up travel for millions of Americans over the next few days.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued Across New Zealand, Heavy Rain and Flooding Continues
Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued by the Met Service across the country as inclement weather with heavy rain and deadly flooding has continued in Auckland and other areas for almost a week as of Thursday, February 2. The severe storm alerts also pertain to the disruptive, life-threatening risks of...
Comments / 0